Breaking News
Nullah cleaning: 4 per cent done, 2 months to clear 96 per cent silt in Mumbai
Lalbaug murder case: Rimple remanded in judicial custody
Eight months on, Mumbai University’s girls’ hostel has no water
Mumbai Crime: After rape, accused took 20-year-old to sell her gold chain, says Police
Babulnath Shivling: No cracks, but care required, recommends IIT Bombay report
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Dr Dev Swarup Shastri Awarded Best Astrologer

Dr Dev Swarup Shastri Awarded Best Astrologer

Updated on: 25 March,2023 09:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Dr Dev Swarup Shastri Awarded Best Astrologer 2020 has a total of 18 years experience in the practice and lectureship of astrology and Vastu along with the experience of study and remedify more than 2.5 lakh kundli with accuracy.

Dr Dev Swarup Shastri Awarded Best Astrologer


Nadi Astrology, Numerology, Vastu, Lo Shu Grid, Ramal, Prashna Jyotish, Vedic Astrology are the areas in which he has gained a commendable amount of proficiency. Hindi happen to be the languages he is fluent in and he gives out his predictions in these two languages only. Also, he has quite an impeccable amount of success rate in whatsoever predictions which come his way. Serving people in times of need and helping them get out of their difficulties has become the motto of Acharya Ji's life and this is what keeps him going. He is the author of famous and best seller of 2021, “The vastu sanskar” and “Jyotish Sanskar” which introduces the basics and advance knowledge related to the remedies of vastu dosh and janam patrika dosh which may be create some impact into our lives. Also, Mr.Shastri awarded with Best Astrologer Award 2020.


He also predicts the results of 2022 UP election results in the favour of Mr. Yogi Aditiyanath (video is available on youtube). In the digitalize era, Mr. Shastri is being collaborated with Astrosage and also providing their guest services at Astrobaba, Guruji android applications. In order in the field of this, we also developing our android application named as Devastro Manglam Astrology which can helps you to get better solutions related to astrology in a while for free.



In this we are providing, astrology, vastu, & numerology consultations as well as courses related to seeking the knowledge of vedic sciences. The courses are:


www.nadijyotish.in. 9219634387

  • Astrology
  • Numerology
  • Vastu
  • Reki Healing
  • Medical Astrology
  • Medical Numerology
  • Medical Vastu
  • Meditations
  • Past Life Regression
  • Naadi Astrology
  • Vedic Astrology
  • Tarot Card Reading
  • Muhurta
  • Sanskrit Reading

www.nadijyotish.in.

http://www.devsanskar.in/

http://vastusanskar.in/

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK