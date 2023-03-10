Dr. Divit Chauhan Received The ILA 2022 Award For The Best Astrologer Of The Year

In the award speech, Dr. Chauhan expressed his gratitude to Brand Empower for recognizing and appreciating his work and also stated that this award is an acknowledgment of his team's hard work, dedication and commitment to serve mankind.

Dr. Divit Chauhan receiving the ILA 2022 Award from Mrs. Sonali Bendre

Jyotish Shashtracharya Dr. Divit Chauhan was honored with the most distinguished “Industry Leaders Award 2022” in the category of the Best Astrologer of the Year that highlighted his incredible contribution in the field of Astrology, Vastu and Reiki healing. At the glorious night of this award ceremony, Dr. Chauhan received this eminent award from the most charming and evergreen Bollywood Actress Mrs. Sonali Bendre. This prestigious title is a result of his immense hard work and dedication in this respective domain. Besides this, he is a well-recognized professional astrologer who is determined to bring positive fortune to your life with his remarkable astrology knowledge.

In the award speech, Dr. Chauhan expressed his gratitude to Brand Empower for recognizing and appreciating his work and also stated that this award is an acknowledgment of his team's hard work, dedication and commitment to serve mankind. He believes that astrology is the most powerful tool that can help individuals make better decisions and live a more fulfilling life and he will continue to work hard and provide the best possible services to his clients.

Dr. Divit Chauhan is an accomplished astrologer with over 20 years of experience in this field. He has helped numerous clients with his impactful decisions based on astrological readings. Also, he is widely regarded as one of the most respected and trusted astrologers in the country, and his contribution to the field has been recognized by various organizations.

Brand Empower, one of the leading organizations in the field of branding and marketing, hosted the ILA ceremony on 20th November 2022 at Jurasic Grand, Haryana. The event’s motive was to celebrate the achievements of industry leaders who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, the CEO of Brand Empower is one of the most majestic and incredible personalities who has imprinted the idea of glorifying the journey of MSMEs businesses. These emerging brands, without any recognition, immensely contribute towards the economical growth of the nation. On this magnificent night, various leading businesses and young entrepreneurs were felicitated in front of the distinguished audience including industry leaders, experts, and professionals.

"We are completely devoted to organizing the ILA 2022 and recognizing the achievements of industry leaders and entrepreneurs like Dr. Divit Chauhan. This award is an accolade for business leaders' dedication, perseverance, and commitment to provide the best possible services to their clients. We congratulate Dr. Chauhan for his award and wish him a successful future," said Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh.