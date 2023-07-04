Dr. Geetanjali Saxena, Founder of Institute of Holistic School of Science, Shares Insights on Instrumental Therapies: Bringing Peace and Happiness to People’s Lives

Beyond her role as a medium of healing, she imparts wisdom and expertise on a variety of healing structures, facilitating personal growth and transformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Geetanjali Saxena, a visionary healer, celebrity astrologer and the Founder of the Institute of Holistic School of Science, is dedicated to providing wellness and spiritual workshops that encompass a wide range of modalities, including Hypnotherapy, Smoking Cessation Programs, Weight Loss Programs, Family Constellation, etc.

Beyond her role as a medium of healing, she imparts wisdom and expertise on a variety of healing structures, facilitating personal growth and transformation. One of the instrumental therapies that Dr. Saxena explores is Hypnotherapy. This collaborative process between the client and the hypnotherapist involves inducing a state of hypnosis, where powerful suggestions and visualizations are introduced to help clients achieve their desired goals.

On being asked in an interview about the same, she briefed about two unique cases amongst the others. She has treated a cardiologist who had severe smoking addiction and used to smoke 20-30 cigarettes a day. He approached Dr. Geetanjali for the same, and within 2 sessions, he observed a miraculous improvement and recovery. He is in a healthy state of life and recovering. Similarly, a renowned actress was facing a lot of weight loss issues despite her workout and diet being in place. Dr. Geetanjali helped her lose 10 Kg within a span of 3 months with the therapies used in Hypnotherapy. “Hypnotherapy is a practice that has helped thousands of people live a better life, rather a quality life”, said Dr. Geetanjali Saxena.

Hypnotherapy can be utilized for various purposes, such as smoking cessation programs where Dr. Geetanjali has helped over 100 + clients overcome their addiction to smoking, lowering stress and anxiety, and inducing coping mechanisms.

Her workshops extend beyond Hypnotherapy, encompassing other modalities like Tarot card reading, astrology, Theta Healing, Weight Loss Workshops, Inner child work, Smoking Cessation, etc. Amongst the array of modalities, she also offers transformative Family Constellation Workshop based on Bert Hellinger’s pioneer work. The sessions explore unconscious dynamics in family systems, providing insights into unresolved issues.

Dr. Geetanjali Saxena’s holistic approach promotes peace, understanding, and harmony by addressing intergenerational patterns. The Institute of Holistic School of Science provides these workshops as a powerful tool for healing and empowering individuals. Through her workshops, she is breaking down barriers and spreading her vision of a world where peace, happiness and holistic healing are readily available to all.

For further information: https://drgittanjalisaxena.com/