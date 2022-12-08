Dr. Hitendra Kalita: Boosting Reproductive Health

A renowned Infertility Specialist based in Kamrup, Assam, Dr. Hitendra Kalita possesses extensive expertise in IVF, IUI, ICSI, etc. A meticulous healthcare professional, he established Swasti Hospital in Rangia in Assam

A renowned Infertility Specialist based in Kamrup, Assam, Dr. Hitendra Kalita possesses extensive expertise in IVF, IUI, ICSI, etc. A meticulous healthcare professional, he established Swasti Hospital in Rangia in Assam for the people to access vital healthcare round the clock. At this hospital he has provided employment to over 300 people.

Dr. Kalita completed MBBS and MD from Gauhati Medical College in Guwahati under Guwahati University with Honours in Physiology, Biochemistry, Pharmacology and Obstetrics and Gynaecology. He has undergone training in the treatment of infertility, fatal medicine, laparoscopic ultrasonography, and embryology. A brilliant student and a topper in the exams throughout his academic years, Dr. Kalita also cleared UPSC examination obtaining 9th rank in the year 1991.

Advising to take care of their health and well-being Dr. Hitendra Kalita said, “A healthy lifestyle goes a long way in preventing serious health problems, so, we must all take a pledge to make all the required changes in our diet and lifestyle for a healthy life.”

Dr. Kalita has achieved many glorious milestones one after another. Besides UPSC he also cleared APSC with 1st rank in general category. A scholar par excellence he received Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Society of India (FOGSI) Award and FOGSI Young Scientist Award for Publication, presentation of papers, excellent academic performances and research work.

He is also a Lecturer and Faculty at Dawn College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology. He is He presented papers on different topics in National, International, World Congress and he attended ESHRE, ACOG. Dr. Kalita has also been IMA President Rangia and Vice-President NOGS. Moreover, he possesses Life Membership of ISAR, ICOG, FOGSI, IMA and Red Cross Society.

Dr. Kalita is a research pioneer in Assam on the topics: Magnesium Sulphate therapy in eclampsia (2nd study in India) (Molecule has been taken by NRHM, India), Acne management by hormones, Metformin in Pregnancy, Misoprostol in Pregnancy, Concept of OGCT, LMWH in infertility, recurrent abortion etc. Thanks to Dr. Kalita’s treatments 350 patients with recurrent pregnancy loss got pregnancy while 5500 infertile couples conceived.

Known for his transparent, ethical, clinical, and professional approach, Dr. Kalita also participates in Drug de-addiction drive, School health and education programs on regular basis. He also organises health camps (BMD, DM, Flood, Corona) and contributes in health education program for senior citizens. He is equally engaged in popularising yoga and spirituality for general well-being.

With an aim to give back to the society he has also participated in several social works like clean Rangia Drive under Swachh Bharat Mission. He has also planted 3000 sapling under this drive. He has built Huradatta Biradatta School cultural stage, boundary wall for AASU & Lekhika Samorh and a Temple and Namghar (Harimandir).