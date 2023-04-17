Dr. Jaishree Sharad: Internationally Renowned Cosmetic Dermatologist, Author, and TEDx Speaker Based in Mumbai

Dr. Jaishree Sharad is a highly accomplished cosmetic dermatologist who has been practicing in Mumbai for over 23 years. With an impressive client list that includes Bollywood stars, politicians, and cricketers, Dr. Jaishree has established herself as a leading expert in her field.

Apart from her successful clinical practice, Dr. Jaishree is an accomplished author and speaker. She has published three books on skincare, “Skin Talks”, "Skin Rules", both best sellers launched by Shri Amitabh Bachchan.. Her third book “The Skincare Answer book” is published by penguin and will be launched by Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor on 28th April 2023. This book is a skin bible, a compilation of answers to legit questions on skin and hair asked by her followers on social media. Dr Jaishree has spoken at several TEDx events in India.

Dr. Jaishree is the founder Director of Skinfinitii Aesthetic Skin and Laser Clinics, Mumbai, India. She is also an acclaimed international faculty for fillers, botox, acne scar treatments, chemical peels, and lasers. Her contributions to the field of dermatology are further evident in her editorial work, as she serves on the editorial board of several prestigious journals.

Her expertise and contribution to the field of cosmetic dermatology have earned her numerous awards and accolades. In 2022, she was one of the women of worth for Loreal Paris and was also the recipient of the Vogue award. In July 2020, she was awarded "Best Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist of India," and has many more awards to her credit. She has delivered over 400 lectures at international and national platforms. She has written over 50 cosmetic dermatology textbook chapters and journal manuscripts and is a highly respected name in the academic field.

She is the associate editor of the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology and is on the editorial board of Dermatologic Therapy, Annals of Dermatology, International Journal of Trichology, Journal of cutaneous surgeons of India, and Journal of Cosmetic Science. Dr. Jaishree is the current joint secretary of the Association of Cutaneous Surgeons, India.

Dr. Jaishree is a mentor for the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, ITMP. She has been the only Indian board of Directors of the International Society of Dermatologic Surgery from 2017 to 2022. She has been the Vice President of the Cosmetic Dermatology Society of India from 2010 – 2017.

Dr. Jaishree's popularity is not only limited to the academic field. She is also a popular name on radio, TV, and digital as well as print media. Her contributions to the field of dermatology have brought significant changes in the way people perceive skin care in India. Her innovative techniques and personalized treatment approach have transformed the lives of many.