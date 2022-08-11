Dr Jyotsna Suri on the importance of recognising diversity and celebrating it

Dr Jyotsna Suri has always maintained that inclusivity is a crucial part of development. True development must help uplift people from all walks of life.

As a past president of the illustrious FICCI, she has been instrumental in forging fresh plans that focus on setting new benchmarks for diversity and inclusivity within the industry.

We live in a time where diversity and inclusion are not just some topics that need to be discussed. It is time for action. Even though it has been almost 75 years since our independence, economic and social growth remains a distant dream for many from the marginalised class. There are those sections of our population who are denied the opportunity to pursue their dreams and live a life that they can be proud of. Recognising the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (“FICCI”) recently organised its first ever Diversity and Inclusivity Conclave. The Conclave was attended by many high-profile citizens such as Mr Ramdas Athawale (Union Minister of State of Social Justice & Empowerment), Mr Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj (DM of Noida) Dr Jyotsna Suri (Chairperson & Managing Director of The Lalit) and many others.

While addressing the gathering, Dr Jyotsna Suri mentioned that the idea of recognising diversity should not be a compulsion but rather it should be a commitment. She mentioned how various members of the society have been marginalized and how it was very difficult for them to succeed in this world. She went on to say that vulnerable sections of the society that include women, LGBTQ members, people with disabilities form a large part of the population and that their development would tremendously impact the development of our country.

It is worth mentioning here that Dr Jyotsna Suri is no late bloomer when it comes to championing the cause of diversity and inclusivity. Her company, The Lalit Group of Hotels has been instrumental in conducting and organizing various events that celebrate the diversity. The Lalit group was the ‘happiness partner’ for the Special Olympics Bharat that was held across the country. The Special Olympics Bharat is a one-of-its-kind event that offers sports training to specially abled children. The main agenda of the event is to provide an opportunity to these children to express their talents. The event also raises awareness about these disabilities amongst the general public.

Dr Jyotsna Suri has also spearheaded ‘Project Disha’. This project aims at providing quality education to children from the lower strata of the society. The project provides English classes, vocational classes and computer lessons to these children with the hope of making them employable in the future. Dr Suri believes that education can play a crucial part in uplifting the life of those that are struggling.

Dr Jyotsna Suri has also provided direct employment to many women and members of the LGBTQ society. Her company employs members from these vulnerable sectors and provides them training to develop their skill sets and be part of the mainstream. This not only empowers them with confidence but also brings them into leadership positions.

Conclusion

Inclusivity and diversity are not just important for the society, but it can also directly help businesses. People from different part of the societies have different skills that can enhance any business. By recognising this need for diversity, equity and inclusion, Dr Jyotsna Suri along with FICCI are playing a crucial role in the upliftment of the society.