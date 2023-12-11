Breaking News
Dr. Kabir Avhad's New Role at Black Hat Syndicus: A Major Shift in Career Direction

The appointment of Dr. Kabir Avhad at Black Hat Syndicus under the guidance of Mr. Salunkhe marks a significant turn in his professional journey.

In a striking career development, Dr. Kabir Avhad, previously known for his dedication as a UPSC aspirant, has been appointed Director at Black Hat Syndicus. This strategic move places him within the expansive business realm of the esteemed entrepreneur Sachin Salunkhe. This transition from civil services preparation to a significant corporate role is drawing considerable attention in both academic and business circles.


Sachin Salunkhe stands out as a dynamic figure in the entrepreneurial world, having established a diverse portfolio of over 104 businesses that span various sectors, including aviation, telecommunications, food, sports, automotive, renewable energy, and OTT services. His role as chairman of prominent entities such as Glocal Food Works, Eumsig Foodworks, Coffee & More, Super Galaxy Sports, Edge Aviation, Blackhat Syndicus, Cafe Peter, and Wasabi 15 underscores his exceptional ability to recognize and foster growth in diverse business ventures.


The success story of Mr. Salunkhe is further enriched by the involvement of his wife, Mrs. Shweta Salunkhe, who not only holds the position of Chief Legal Officer in their joint ventures but also co-founded Edge Aviation. The Salunkhes are celebrated for their profitable yet socially conscious and environmentally sustainable business practices, with a strong focus on philanthropy and corporate social responsibility in fields such as education, health, and women's empowerment.


Sachin Salunkhe's international acclaim was recently spotlighted through his prominent feature on the Times Square screens, symbolizing his global entrepreneurial influence and serving as a beacon of inspiration for upcoming business leaders worldwide.

Renowned in both the Indian and international business communities, Mr. Salunkhe has been featured in leading publications like Forbes, Hindustan Times, and Aaj Tak. His insights have graced various prestigious forums, including the World Economic Forum. His exemplary leadership and innovative spirit have earned him multiple accolades, including the Maharashtra Ratna, Gaurav Shri Samman, Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar, Indian Entrepreneurship Award 2023, and Kerala Investment Awards.

The appointment of Dr. Kabir Avhad at Black Hat Syndicus under the guidance of Mr. Salunkhe marks a significant turn in his professional journey. His academic prowess and the discipline honed from years of UPSC preparation are expected to significantly bolster the global operations of Black Hat Syndicus.

This new collaboration between Dr. Avhad and the Salunkhes epitomizes the essence of embracing change and the importance of versatility in today’s fast-paced world. It is a narrative of transformation, illustrating how stepping beyond one's traditional career path can lead to innovative and impactful new beginnings.

