Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth To Set Up A World-Class Herbal Research Centre In Riga, Latvia

Prof. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth, Managing Director of Rupus Global Limited

Rupus Global Herbal & Research & Development Institute, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Rupus Global Limited will function as a pioneer institute in the area of research, education, conservation, and popularization of Ayurveda medicinal plants. The Institute will be one of Latvia’s innovative herbal centers of excellence & first of its kind model to develop as a leading herbal destination for the healthy life of national and international communities. Rupus Global Herbal & Research & Development Institute will promote the establishment of eco and herbal tourism among farmers of Latvia for the cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants. The key feature of Rupus Global Herbal & Research & Development Institute will be to its endeavor for the attainment of higher objectives in the field of medicinal plants research is the establishment of the Centre for Medicinal Plants Research.

Announcing the initiatives, Prof. Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth, founder chairman of Rupus Global Limited said “The Baltic state of Latvia, an EU member is a country on the south-eastern coast of the Baltic Sea between Lithuania and Estonia. According to World Economics Research, the population of Latvia is estimated to be 1,8 million with a GDP per capita using purchasing power parity of US$41,474. Rupus Global Herbal & Research & Development Institute will be fundamentally executing Clinical Research, Fundamental Research, Pharmacology Research (Pre-clinical Safety/Toxicity and Biological Activity Studies), Medicinal Plant Research (Medico-Ethno Botanical survey, Cultivation, Pharmacognosy) Drug standardization Research. It is estimated that 122 drugs from 94 plant species have been discovered based on ethnobotanical leads. The local people in the territory of Latvia used medicinal plants to treat different ailments. The knowledge about chemical composition of plants might not be known to the local people, but they knew medicinal plants that were useful to treat many kinds of diseases and health conditions. According to information provided in the records of Latvian folk medicine, oral administration of herbals was the most commonly used, simplest, and fastest route of administration. Many records mentioned that plant leaves, such as plantain, yarrow, aloe, and apple tree leaves were applied directly to fresh wounds or insect or animal bites, as they had properties that reduced inflammation and healing wounds. During Latvia’s tenure, its ministry of agriculture has been focusing on the promotion of organic farming, which accounts for 11% of agriculture in the country. Latvia ranks among five EU member states with the highest ratio of organic agriculture against the total area of agricultural land in the country”.

Rupus Global Herbal & Research & Development Institute will be set up in a phased manner. We are in the process of identifying the land & building the proposed institute with the support of the authorities, to promote herbal medicine among the people, Cultivation of prioritized medicinal plants on farmers' land & establishing nurseries with backward linkages for raising and supplying quality planting material. The venture will be built on a public-private partnership. Gradually, we have plans to set up an herbal educational institute, to showcase Latvia’s rich farming heritage. Rupus Global Herbal & Research & Development Institute’s objective will be to promote better health through evidence-based Ayurveda principles and practices, to develop the center into a dynamic, vibrant, and model research organization for the undertaking, coordinating, aiding, and promoting research in Ayurveda, to bring-up modern scientific knowledge, technology to explore Ayurveda scientific treasure following prevalent scientific methods & to attain global leadership in research for treatment and prevention of emerging important lifestyle-related disease and health requirement.

Visionary entrepreneur Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth based out of Riga, Latvia is the Founder & Managing Director of our Hong Kong-based pharmaceutical company Rupus Global Limited. He holds a doctorate in Business Management (Ph.D.). Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth is a global opinion maker on contemporary issues & a much sought-after speaker in various international forums. As a Research Scholar, Dr. Kannan has published many research papers & is associated with many top-notch International Institutions as Editorial Reviewer. Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth is a global Citizen & a strong believer in Corporate Social Responsibilities.

Over the years, Dr. Kannan has slowly transitioned away from Corporate World and into philanthropic & academic ventures. Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth is a top academic researcher at the Garwood Innovation Fellow at Garwood Centre of Open Innovation, Haas School of Business Berkeley University of California & Senior Research Scholar at the Latvian Academy of Sciences in Riga. Dr. Vishwanatth further pursued higher studies at the University of Azteca European Programs. Having mastered Chemical Engineering, Vishwanatth started his entrepreneurial journey a decade ago and formed a successful mid-sized pharmaceutical company with a major thrust on API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient). Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth along with Prof. Solomon Darwin, Director, Garwood Center for Corporate Innovation, Executive Director, Center for Growth Markets, Institute for Business Innovation & Dr. Satya Brahma, Chairman & Editor-In-Chief, Network 7 Media Group, Founder & Chairman, Pharma Leaders & India Leadership Conclave co-authored a research book on Smart Villages – A Game-Changing Innovations in Social Engineering in the year 2022.