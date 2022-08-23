Dr. Konain Merchant Ghoghai Bags Brands Impact National Fame Award 2022

With all the glamour and elegance, the Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka recently hosted the National Fame Award 2022 presented by Brands Impact. This ceremony honoured Dr. Konain Merchant Ghoghai with an award for 'Most Profound Facial Aesthetician and Medical Cosmetologist in Ahmedabad'.

India’s top branding company Brands Impact organized the first edition of the National Fame Awards aiming to recognize the efforts and dedication of individuals and companies that have risen to fame and have nationwide supporters/ clientele, owing to their talent and contributions to various industries.

Many renowned and well-known individuals were on the thoroughly scrutinized list of awardees. Some of the most prominent names in the list of awardees included Erica Fernandes (Most Stylish Lead Actor on Indian Television (Female), Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar (Most Loved Celebrity Couple of the Year) and Karan Mehra (Most Loved Lead Actor on Indian Television (Male)

Having completed her BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery), Dr. Konain has further specialized in Facial Aesthetics through a masterclass certified from the International Academy of Training, Sweden and is a Certified PMU. She is extremely passionate for her art as she helps her clients to look and feel great about themselves. Her keen eye for artistic detail and comprehensive understanding of skin combined with her natural talent for helping women in becoming the best versions of themselves, made permanent makeup a natural next step. According to her, anything less than the best is unacceptable. This prompted her to travel different cities and inculcate best technologies and knowledge to generate surreal results for her clients.

On receiving the award, Dr Konain said, “Everything you want to be, you already are. You're simply on the path to discovering it.

She established her own clinic in the year 2019, Dr. Konain Dental & Aesthetic clinic and is successfully running it since all these years through sincere and selfless dedication towards her work. The clinic provides a contemporary and comfortable environment to meet the growing needs of her patients and alongside offers a fast and reliable dental as well as aesthetic solutions to the patients. The clinic prides itself on being equipped with the latest technology to bring it's clients the best of cosmetic & dental procedures that offer visible changes in minimum or zero downtime.

After acquiring enough recognition in dentistry, she went to Mumbai to obtain certification in Cosmetology from the International Academy of Aesthetic training, Sweden and permanent makeup from Britishbrow. She enjoys routine dentistry, explaining dental concepts to patients and keeping current on the latest technologies and techniques in the dental field. She firmly believes in building long-lasting relationships with patients and strives to build trust through communication and care.

She actively participates in continuing dental education to her patients as well as the staff to generate the best possible outcomes for better health. It is due to her striving for nothing short of perfection in her work and delivering the best to her valued clients that she has bagged Brands Impact National Fame Award 2022.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal