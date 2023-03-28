Dr Mahima Bakshi launched her ‘Birthing Naturally Queen Calendar 2023 ‘ with Smt Rekha Sharma , Chairperson - National Commission for Women Haryana

Birthing Naturally Queen has been creating awareness on Maternal Mental Health in the country through its various initiatives.

Dr Mahima Bakshi is the founder owner of Birthing Naturally Queen.

She has been promoting awareness on Maternal Mental Health in India through her platform across different cities with different doctors and hospitals. Her Calendar features maternity pictures of Postpartum Moms from different cities like Mumbai , Pune , Delhi , Haryana and Ahemdabad to celebrate their motherhood and make them feel good about themselves.

Renowned Maternity photographer Falguni Kharwa from Mumbai , Jaynandini from Pune and Kanika Mishra from Delhi have also joined the cause this year . Birthing Naturally Queen completes three years of its journey of Spreading Smiles from Pregnancy to Motherhood . Dr Mahima Bakshi has also authored Birthing Naturally Book with Penguin Publications and Empowering You Beyond Birthing with Rupa Publications. She is also the Youth Ambassador from India for the International Youth Society. She has been awarded by Governor of Maharashtra and Haryana for her contribution towards maternal child health in India .