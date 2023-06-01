Breaking News
Dr. Mehul Sukhadiya: A Gem To The Women Healthcare (A Gem To The Medical Community)

Dr. Sukhadiya's professional accomplishments are extensive.

Dr. Mehul Sukhadiya


Dr. Mehul Sukhadiya is a highly accomplished gynecologist and infertility specialist with over 23 years of experience in the field. He is a proud member of various esteemed medical organizations such as the American Medical Association (AMA), Federation of Obstetrics and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI), Association of Obstetricians & Gynecologists of Gujarat (AOGS), International Society of Gynecological Endoscopy (ISGE), American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL), American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE), Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction (ISAR), and Indian Association of Gynecological Endoscopists (IAGE).


Dr. Sukhadiya's professional accomplishments are extensive. He is the Director of Sumiran Women's Hospital & IVF Center in Ahmedabad and provides world-class healthcare services to women from all over the country. He has been invited as a faculty in various state, national, and international workshops and conferences, which is a testament to his expertise in the field of gynecological laparoscopy and infertility treatment.


Dr. Sukhadiya's contributions to the field of gynecological laparoscopy are noteworthy. He has credit for doing ‘BLOODLESS TLH IN 25 -35 MINUTES,' a technique that has revolutionized the field of gynecological surgery. Additionally, he has authored an atlas titled "GOLD STANDARD TECHNIQUE OF TLH," which serves as a guide for young gynecologists and surgeons.


Dr. Sukhadiya is interested in taking on challenging and complex cases in gynecological laparoscopy such as endometriosis, ca cx, ca endo, sling surgeries, and recurrent implantation failed IVF cases. He is committed to providing the best care to his patients, and his passion for learning and contributing to the field of gynecology has made him a valuable asset to the medical community.

