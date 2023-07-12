Dr. Muskan Tyagi triumphs at Brands Impact’s Golden Glory Awards 2023, takes home the trophy for Excellence in Aesthetic & Anti Ageing Medicine

Cosmetologist and Aesthetician, Dr. Muskan Tyagi won the Golden Glory Award 2023 for “Excellence in Aesthetic & Anti Ageing Medicine”. Chief guest of the glittering ceremony, Bollywood actress, Parineeti Chopra honoured her with the award at the Leela, Mumbai.

The Golden Glory Awards (GGA) is an esteemed annual event that was ingeniously conceptualized and brought to life by Brands Impact . This illustrious awards ceremony serves as a platform to honor and acknowledge the remarkable accomplishments of individuals and businesses who have embarked on the path to success, leaving an indelible mark on their respective fields.

CEO & Founder, Dermalyn Aesthetics Clinic , Dermalyn International Academy, and Indian Academy Of Micropigmentation, Dr. Muskan Tyagi is a prominent name in the field of aesthetic medicine delivering stunning outcomes by combining the latest scientific advances in aesthetics, along with her excellent skill and keen eye for aesthetics. Dermalyn Aesthetics is an exceptional dermatologic and holistic wellness chain of clinics operating pan India, built up with a mission to bring a radical transformation in people’s lives by beautifying and enhancing their overall personalities.

Having pursued Post Graduate Diploma in Clinical Cosmetology followed by Master Training in Microblading & Micropigmentation, she has earned multiple degrees relevant to the industry. She has been successfully providing most promising results to all her clients with assured satisfaction. Her passion for Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetology is equally balanced by her academic bandwidth to adapt the most prominent and popular techniques efficiently. Being a pioneer in the field of Cosmetology, Dermalyn Aesthetics is a culmination of her successful experience of having worked with a number of globally acclaimed and internationally acknowledged dermatologists and cosmetologists.

On this glorious achievement, Dr Tyagi said "I feel really grateful and honored for receiving this prestigious award with heartfelt appreciation. It not only gives me purpose and determination to elevate my craft but also the confidence to promote aesthetic medicine as an independent field of medicine in the modern era."

She has gained trust by adding value in her patients’ lives through delivering excellent results in the most beautified and desirable way. Dr. Tyagi has accomplished herself in the field of cosmetology due to the determination and magnitude she gave to patient satisfaction.

With continuous diligence, determination and dedication, she has been consistently integrating highly effective and research-based techniques to cater all the skin and hair related concerns. Dr. Muskan Tyagi started Dermalyn Aesthetics with an aim to add value to the cosmetology industry where hundreds of artists receive training each year to become top-notch cosmetologists and PMU artists.

It is due to her efforts in building a name in the world of aesthetic medicine magically transforming the lives of hundreds of her clients that she has bagged the prestigious Golden Glory Award 2023.