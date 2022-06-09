Dr. Naomi Torres-Mackie on the Worsening Mental Health Crisis

Licensed psychologist, researcher, educator, writer, and consultant Dr. Naomi Torres-Mackie talks about the deepening problem of mental illness in America.

Dr. Naomi Torres authored her dissertation about the stresses and strains of life and how it impacts the brain. She is a qualified scholar, contributing to scientific study through her work at Columbia University, New York. In addition, she is a practicing psychologist who has a residency at the Lenox Hill Hospital in that same state. Throughout her studies, work, consultancy, and assistance to the public, she has learned that the mental health problem in the USA is only getting worse.

Mental Health in the USA – How Bad is it?

How bad is the mental health crisis that the media keeps highlighting? Mental illness in the USA has been on the rise for decades. Part of this is to do with recognizing different disorders and the cessation of ‘hysteria’ as a diagnosis for women. However, much of this results from poorer living standards and ever-rising costs.

According to NAMI – the National Alliance on Mental Health in America – millions of people in the USA are affected by mental illness. According to their studies, 1 in 5 adults in 2020 will suffer mental illness. In addition, 1 in 20 people found their mental illness too severe to cope with, and 1 in 15 developed a substance abuse disorder as a coping mechanism. This equates to 17.7 million US adults currently receiving treatment for mental ill-health. Unfortunately, this is only a fraction of the actual size of the problem since stigma still prevents people living with mental illness from coming forward.

The Answer to Deepening Mental Health Crises in the USA

Dr. Naomi Torres-Mackie has a Ph.D. in counseling psychology and a solution at hand. Together with co-founders, she set up the Mental Health Coalition to try and connect those vulnerable members of society with the psychological services they need. The Mental Health Coalition consists of a group of volunteers, each with a particular skill in counseling. These volunteers contribute time and energy to supporting those with nowhere else to turn. In the face of a world without medical insurance, this type of help could be all that stands between a mentally ill person from becoming a suicide victim.

The answer to the deepening mental health crisis in the USA cannot lie in any organization. Instead, it will take a massive, consistent effort from multiple organizations, supported by government-backed funding. Without the infrastructure needed to help mentally ill people within the community, you see numbers rising in other areas, areas as suicide, school shootings, and violent crime. That’s not to say that someone with depression will go out and commit murder, but if you don’t have the institutions in place to spot mental illness and treat it before it gets worse, you could see the results in worse statistics later down the line.

You can visit this page to pledge your support to the Mental Health Coalition or keep up with Dr. Naomi Torres-Mackie on Twitter.