Dr. Navnedhi Waddhwa Invited to Speak at TedX Bay View Marina

Dr. Navnedhi Waddhwa, a renowned Celebrity Numerologist, Graphologist, Vastu Consultant, Tarot Expert, Energy Healer, and NLP-certified Mind Performance and Transformational Coach, was invited to speak at TedX Bay View Marina in Mumbai recently. Dr. Waddhwa's talk was on "Mindset Overhaul" and focused on her journey and the five things that helped her transform her mindset - gratitude, collaboration with universal energies, LIP, blessings, and contribution. Her talk was well-received by the audience and garnered a lot of positive feedback.

Dr. Waddhwa's inspiring journey has been an inspiration to many. She has won numerous accolades and awards for her passion and commitment to her field of work, including the Times Power Woman Award and being named one of the top forty most influential women in the world. She was featured in a Forbes article last year that documented her journey of transformation. She is also the title holder of Mrs. Universe Asia Queen 2019. Her work has earned her the India Today Excellence in Healthcare Award, and she was awarded the Lokmat Lifestyle Award, 2020, for her fortune-telling skills.

Dr. Waddhwa's talk at TedX Bay View Marina highlighted the power of self-belief and the importance of mental health. She stressed that mental health should be taken as seriously as physical health and that everyone can transform every aspect of their life through focus, smart work, and confidence. Her personal story of overcoming chronic health conditions and clinical depression through self-empowerment resonated with the audience and inspired them to take charge of their lives.

"I am thrilled to have been invited to speak at TedX Bay View Marina," said Dr. Waddhwa. "It was an honor to share my journey and the five things that helped me transform my mindset with the audience."

Dr. Waddhwa's talk at TedX Bay View Marina was a testament to her passion for empowering people to transform their lives. Her insights and wisdom have helped many people achieve their goals and reach their full potential. She is a true inspiration to all those who are looking to transform their lives and reach for the stars.

"I believe that everyone has the power to transform their lives," said Dr. Waddhwa. "It is important to believe in yourself, count your blessings, practice gratitude and never give up, no matter what challenges you may face. I hope my talk at TedX Bay View Marina inspired people to take charge of their lives and realize their full potential."