Dr. Nitin Thorat honoured with Sakal Idols of Maharashtra award for serving mankind through Ayurveda

Every person wishes to live a long and healthy life, but in today’s polluted world, exhausting lifestyle, and fast urbanization, this goal is becoming increasingly difficult.

All the research in health science concentrates on the cure/treatment of disease, but few studies focus on disease prevention. Ayurveda, which is an ancient science with a history of over 5000 years, has since its start followed the principle of ‘Prevention is better than cure’, which has gained more importance in these times of the Covid-19- pandemic. It is high time to go back and discover the secrets of our forefathers who lived a healthy life for hundreds of years with the help of Ayurveda. Meet Dr. Nitin H. Thorat who is helping people live healthier lives through his Navi Mumbai-based Ayurvedic clinic, called Dr. Nitin’s Suvarna Rasayan. He was recently honoured by the Sakal Idols of Maharashtra Sons Of The Soil award for his remarkable services. Dr. Nitin received the award during an event held at Tip Top Plaza, Thane, on June 11.

Dr. Nitin’s Suvarna Rasayan is an Ayurvedic Panchakarma treatment center that specializes in male and female infertility, arthritis, skin/liver/heart/kidney diseases, digestion, acidity, and piles, among other things. Dr. Nitin is an MD in Ayurvedic Medicines and one of the greatest Ayurvedic Doctors in Navi Mumbai, with over 18 years of expertise.

Dr. Nitin completed his Ayurvedic education at Ashtanga Ayurveda College in Pune at a young age, after finishing his schooling and secondary education on the strength of his exceptional intelligence.

He did his Ayurvedic studies in Pune with the prominent Ayurvedic stalwarts, Vaidya Shri Samir Jamadagni and Vaidya Sanjay Pendse Sir. After completing medical service in Akluj for a few years, he went on to Islampur Medical Institute for further education, where he earned his post-graduate degree in “Rasashastra and Bhashajya Kalpana.”

Following that, he established Dr. Nitin’s Suvarna Rasayan, a well-equipped Ayurvedic Panchakarma facility in Navi Mumbai’s Kamothe. Dr. Nitin also started investigating numerous diseases with a persistent research attitude and a “Suvarna Rasayana Ayurveda System of Medicine,” which is an Ayurvedic rapid healing procedure. Dr. Nitin Thorat uses Suvarna Rasayana therapy to treat major diseases of the human body such as cancer, blood vessel diseases, stomach ulcers, piles, spine disorders, psoriasis, gall bladder stones, liver and kidney disorders, kidney failure, rheumatism, infertility, disorders of the reproductive system of men and women, menstrual complaints, paralysis, diabetes, blood pressure, children’s diseases, and so on.

Dr. Nitin and his team also provide medical services in Mumbai, Pune, and Kolhapur at various periods of the month. They are constantly striving to treat the patients’ diseases by taking complete care of them and explaining the numerous Ayurvedic methods such as Vaman, Virechan, Basti, Nasya, Blood Transfusion, Kerala Panchkarma in Panchakarma and doing them correctly. Similarly, Dr. Nitin and his entire team organize a free Ayurvedic camp for their tribal brothers in Dehrang, near Panvel, once a month. Dr. Nitin’s interviews have appeared on major Marathi news channels ABP Majha, Zee24Tas, Saam Marathi, and TV9 as well as on such as Facebook, and YouTube, to promote and spread Ayurveda.

Dr. Nitin has been treating patients not only in Mumbai, Pune, Maharashtra, and other regions of India, but also in various parts of the world including the US, France, London, and Dubai.

Dr. Nitin was also honoured by The Disha Mahila Manch for helping to save thousands of lives during Covid-19 through Ayurveda medications.

For the past 18 years, Dr. Nitin’s well-known wife Sau Pragya Thorat has assisted in the development of medicines and panchakarma treatment in his medical service.

Dr. Nitin Thorat’s long-term goal is to build an Ayurvedic Hospital & Research Center, complete with all amenities, in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai.

www.suvarnarasayan.com

We wish him all the best for his future endeavors.