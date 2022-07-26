Dr. P Usha, founder of Samanvi Skin Clinic, decodes the intricacies of skin beauty treatments

How often should a patient see a dermatologist?

Skin is the first noticed part of a person and is often seen as a reflection of our mental and physical health. I recommend that everyone choose a dermatologist who understands their skin needs and customizes their skin care plan. Regular visits to dermatologists help to attain and maintain healthy glowing skin.

What are some popular treatments at your clinic? Why do people prefer these procedures?

Popular procedures at our clinic include Microdermabrasion, which helps in exfoliation of the skin and is therefore preferred by many as part of their skincare routine. Med Facials have gained popularity as they are considered the scientific alternative to salons. Botox has always been popular, with even youngsters opting to get it done to prevent future wrinkles nowadays. We also see an increasing demand for lip fillers in all age groups. I would recommend taking a consultation to figure out the best procedures for your skin type based on your skin needs.

What are the new technologies and procedures in the dermatology world?

New technologies keep emerging in the world of dermatology, and we at Samanvi skin clinic try our best to provide our clients with top-grade procedures which are tried and tested. Hifu- is an innovation where high-intensity focused ultrasound waves are being used to reorganize the disrupted cells and define the jawline. MNRF - microneedle radio frequency is an excellent technology helpful in treating scars, stretch marks and rejuvenation

What are some features of your clinic that make it stand out from the other dermatology clinics?

Samanvi skin clinic started in 2004, intending to provide treatment for all skin conditions. We have since then continued to evolve with our skin treatment approaches to offer the clients with the latest and best procedures available. Furthermore, we established the Samanvi institute of dermatological Sciences to combine dermatology and cosmetology under one roof. In future, we aspire to become a one-stop destination for all our client's needs at our spacious premises.

What are the top most recommended dermatology treatments for skin maintenance?

Keeping in mind the effects of aging on the skin and various environmental changes affecting our skin, maintenance of healthy skin is a lifelong commitment. Some of the treatments that I would recommend would be skin exfoliation, vitamin infusions, and collagen boosting sessions done at least once a month, apart from performing customized skin procedures to achieve and maintain younger, glowing skin.