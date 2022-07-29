Dr Padmakar Nandekar Is Bestowed with Distinguished Changemaker 2022 Award By Economic Times

One of the biggest and most widely known names in advertising and marketing communications is Dr Padmakar K Nandekar, Chairman and Managing Director of M/s. Universal Communications Ltd bagged the Prestigious Change Makers Award 2022, presented by India's top media house, Economic Times. The award ceremony was held at Juhu Novotel, Mumbai, on 20 July 2022.

Padmakar Nandekar is currently heading Universal Communications Ltd, an Advertising Agency dealing with Television Channels' rights, sales promotion of blockbuster movies, and sponsorship of events and films. He has been called a pioneer in successfully starting TV Channels like DD Metro, Zee Cinema, and Regional Channels in India. He came into the limelight with the famous TV serial Jungle Book. Dr Padmakar is a pro in his field with an experience of more than twenty thousand hrs of TV programs.

Interestingly, Dr Padmakar Nandekar, a Management Graduate with Gold Medal, started his professional journey while working as Dairy Supervisor with the Ministry of Dairy Development Dept, Maharashtra. He has acquired degrees in Dairy Technology and has done M. Phil in Marketing & Production. Later, he entered the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in 1991 when he was said to join as Distribution Officer/Zonal Manager in the National Centre of Films for Children and Young People. His professionalism and diligence led him to bag the Manager (Marketing) role with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) in 1994. He was the overall In-charge of sponsorship of Doordarshan/ NFDC Films. From there, Dr Padmakar went on to work with ZEE Cinema as Regional Marketing Manager.

In 1995, the highly experienced personnel started his business ventureUniversal Communications ltd with the objective to produce, distribute, promote, and finance quality TV Programmes, Serials, Video films and other software. Presently the agency is rated best among all. Universal Communications ltd also undertakes the business of television and radio sponsorship for producers' channels, clients etc.

Dr Padmakar Nandekar is a multifaceted personality. Apart from donning the hat of an excellent marketing head, he also mastered spiritual and healing techniques like Vipassana, Silva, Reki, Melkizerik, Isha Yoga, Art of Living, Breakthrough & Diksha from the Oneness University of Amma Bhagwan. He is associated with these forums to keep himself abreast of technology and other changes taking place in the industry.

Moreover, Dr Nandekar is a philanthropist who actively participates in numerous public welfare activities. His association with NGOs, especially Rotary International, is long and eventful. He has been a Past President and progressive subordinate of the Rotary Club of Bombay Queen City since 2004. During his tenure as a Club President 2010-11, his Club has received the highest Rotary award, i.e., "Presidential Citation with Distinction". And 41 District Appreciation award with Gold Medal. To date, he has attended 10 Rotary International Conventions across the globe.

Padmakar Nandekar’s efforts have been duly recognized by Rotary International from time to time. He has been a proud recipient of the “Rotary Foundation District Service Award”, as well as the “Avenue of Service Citation” for his outstanding effort in each avenue of his service to the society.

Nandekar’s interest in activities of public welfare is shared by his family. His parents, wife Parul Padmakar Nandekar as well as his children, Khushal Padmakar Nandekar & Mehal Padmakar Nandekar are Paul Harris Fellows associated with Rotary International. Apart from being a Paul Harris Fellow, as well as Major Donors and Bequest Society member & contributed more than â¹1 CR INR. He & his family has attended 11 Rotary International Conventions across the globe & visited 50+ international Club.

Padmakar Nandekar Ex Secretary General of Cuffe Parade Resident Association (i.e., SOBO Chief), he was responsiblein developing beautiful Garden named Bay View Marina Garden -BVM in 2.7 lakhs square feet area. Also, he is responsible in maintaining CPRA Greens Garden in Cuffe Parade. Rotary club has created first rose garden in Cuffe parade.

Dr Padmakar Nandekar has stopped illegal encroachment on this Government Land, by developing beautiful gardens in South Mumbai.