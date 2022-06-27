Dr Padmakar Nandekar meets Aditya Thackeray to Discuss Water & Traffic Management Issues

Dr. Padmakar K Nandekar of Cuffe Parade Resident Association and honorable Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment for the Government of Maharashtra, Mr. Aditya Thackeray, had a meeting to discuss ALM, efficient solid waste management, waste segregation at source, and traffic management in the locality.

Dr Padmakar K Nandekar is a Management Graduate with Gold Medal and acquired MBA, M. Phil, and Dairy Technology degrees. Currently, the Chairman and Managing Director of M/s. Universal Communications Ltd. is an Advertising Agency dealing with Television Channels for shows, programs, events, and films.

Dr Padmakar K Nandekar started his career as a Dairy Technologist in milk dairy. Then with Children Films Society India, he was one of the pillars for the famous TV show JUNGLE BOOK – The Mowgali Story. He was a pioneer in starting TV Channels like DD Metro, Zee Cinema, and many Regional Channels in India.

Having a Spiritual Bent of Mind, Dr Padmakar K Nandekar has a keen interest in spiritual and healing techniques like Vipassana, Silva, Reki, Melkizerik, Isha Yoga, Art of Living, Breakthrough & Diksha from the Oneness University of Amma Bhagwan to keep abreast of technology and other changes taking place in the industry through his associations with various forums.

Dr Padmakar K Nandekar has been an active member of many Social Organizations and successfully completed many projects in Cuffe Parade. He was an active senior member of the Cuffe Parade Resident Association (CPRA). He has been a Past President and active member of the Rotary Club of Bombay Queen City since 2004.

Dr Padmakar K Nandekar served on various different posts in RI Dist.3140. During his Presidential year of 2010-11 Club, he stood at rank 1 in TRF in District and Zone 4 & 5 of India. He is the recipient of the Rotary Foundation District Service Award 2011 and the recipient of Avenue of Service Citation for outstanding effort in each of the avenues of service.

Dr Padmakar K Nandekar loves nature and his family and making a difference in people’s lives.

Dr Padmakar K Nandekar’s Social Handles:

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-padmakar-nandekar-00220212/