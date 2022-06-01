“I strive to eliminate the support of life-long dependence on medications,” Dr Parth Nagda, on curing mental illness from root

Dr Parth Nagda

Pursuing the choice to request an assessment with your emotions, relationships or ways of behaviour can be complicated. Be that as it may, looking for help from a psychiatrist might be one of the most foremost and significant stages toward defeating your mental health battles.

As a clinical specialist, the job of a neuropsychiatrist is primarily in identifying, diagnosing and treating medical conditions and endorsing a prescription of different medicines to assist with dealing with your mental illness of any magnitude with a variety of treatment options available.

Dr Parth Nagda, a neuropsychiatrist who has recently set up in Mumbai, believes in working towards the mental health of the patients in a manner in which they benefit from maximum results with minimum medication. “I have seen patients taking pills life-long and I strive to eliminate the support of life-long dependence on medications,” explains Dr Nagda.

With over 3 years expertise in the field, Dr Parth specialises in providing psychiatric services such as treating depression, anxiety, stress, sleeping problems, epilepsy, sexual problems, addiction of various types, behavioural problems in children among others. “All these can be treated with medicines, counselling and some behavioural modifications,” he asserts.