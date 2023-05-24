Dr Ravi Vairagade's ADVANCED HEALTH bags prestigious "INDIA'S MOST TRUSTED HEALTHCARE BRAND" AWARD

Dr Ravi Vairagades ADVANCED HEALTH bags

Dr Ravi Vairagades

New Delhi (India), May 24: Dr. Ravi Vairagade's ADVANCED HEALTH has been honored with the prestigious "India's Most Trusted Healthcare Brand Award," presented by my brand better, solidifying its position as a leading name in the healthcare industry. Dr. Vairagade, an accomplished author, doctor, genetic health expert, and Mind Transplant Specialist, has dedicated over 27 years to providing exceptional healthcare and has positively impacted the lives of more than 4 lakh patients worldwide.



ADVANCED HEALTH has achieved remarkable recognition and acclaim in the healthcare industry by attracting medical health tourism from global health seekers to their various centres in Mumbai and Nagpur. With a strong online and social media presence, Dr Ravi Vairagade is helping patients get genetic-based disease reversal root cause treatment right from their home, a truly treat-from-home model. The brand's commitment to innovation and excellence has been acknowledged through prestigious awards, including the Best Innovation in Global Healthcare Awards, Gyan Gaurav Puraskar, and Lion's Philanthropy Awards.

Understanding the multidisciplinary demand for cure & reversal of diseases, he extensively studied many varied branches like homoeopathy, genetics, clinical psychotherapy, hypnotherapy, counselling and Epigenetics along with a special interest in most demanding areas like child behavioural disorders, pre & post-marital counselling, relationship issues & sex counselling. He is a rare example of a doctor with many years of practical experience in managing Critical & ICCU patients. He runs his own hospital successfully for 27 years, Genetic based Homoeopathy, along with the most advanced mind tools and techniques. He is the creator of a new treatment method, “The Gene Healing Technology”, "Root Cause Treatment", and "Epigenetic Homeopathy", for the reversal & cure of modern incurable diseases. He has authored books like "12 Secrets of Highly Successful Homeopaths",, "Physiognomy and Phrenology for Homeopaths" and the upcoming book "Mind Transplant".

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Ravi Vairagade has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to delivering optimal medical care and has earned the trust of both patients and peers. His clinical expertise and deep understanding of genetic health have paved the way for innovative treatment approaches, offering hope and healing to countless individuals.



As we celebrate this significant achievement, it is evident that Dr. Ravi Vairagade's unwavering commitment to healthcare, combined with his compassionate approach and groundbreaking research, will continue to shape the future of medicine. His exceptional achievements and the recognition of ADVANCED HEALTH as India's Most Trusted Healthcare Brand position him as a role model for aspiring doctors and healthcare professionals worldwide.



The recognition bestowed upon ADVANCED HEALTH as India's Most Trusted Healthcare Brand acknowledges Dr. Ravi Vairagade's exceptional contributions to the medical community. The brand stands as a symbol of excellence and represents the highest standards of medical care. Patients from diverse backgrounds have experienced the transformative impact of Dr. Vairagade's treatments, placing their trust in ADVANCED HEALTH for their healthcare needs. The Insta healing 5 days retreat and home-based treatment are a buzz among health lovers looking for more permanent long-term solutions.

With this esteemed award highlighting his accomplishments, Dr. Ravi Vairagade's ADVANCED HEALTH is poised to embark on a remarkable journey, further transforming lives and spearheading excellence in the healthcare landscape.

http://www.advancedhealth.in