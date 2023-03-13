Dr. Sachin Mishra Received The 'Pride Of India' Award In G-20 Program

The young and energetic social worker, environmentalist, entrepreneur of Varanasi, Dr Sachin Mishra ji does not need any introduction because the example of social service that has been set in Varanasi for the last 19 years is rarely seen in our society.

Under the Global Business Summit 2023, various international level events are being organized across the country, in the same episode Mr. Mohan ji, Global Spiritual Advisor and eminent ambassador Mr. Deepak Vohra honored Dr. Sachin Mishra with the 'Pride of India' award.This award was given to Dr. Sachin ji for his valuable service and contribution in social fields. This program was organized by Amicability Diplomatic Club in Tent City, Varanasi city of Uttar Pradesh. The organizing chairman of this program was Dr. Murti Devrabotla and secretary Dr. Tasneem Sharif.

The young and energetic social worker, environmentalist, entrepreneur of Varanasi, Dr Sachin Mishra ji does not need any introduction because the example of social service that has been set in Varanasi for the last 19 years is rarely seen in our society. Dr. Sachin Mishra ji is running dozens of non-government and government organization's in today's time, the details of some major works being done in the society by Dr. Sachin Mishra ji are as follows, helpful free food program at Assi Ghat, environmental protection, biomedical Waste management, solid waste management, plastic free India campaign, marriage of poor girls, providing employment to the poor, construction of happy schools, program of medical distribution, arrangement of drinking water, distribution of blankets, planting of more than 5000 saplings, tree guards with which 70% of the plants are currently protected.