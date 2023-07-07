Dr. Sachin P. Lohiya - Avoid Knee-Spine Operations With Acupuncture

When coming to any surgery, we remember 2 golden words, Better Later. Knee-Spine surgeries were getting commoner and were looked into only choice left.

Dr. Sachin P. Lohiya - Allopath, Pain Physician and Senior Acupuncturist - Mumbai & Delhi

Gone are the days to think so. Acupuncture is a drugless treatment using tiny needles to stimulate acupoints by using machines or other techniques. At Dr Lohiya Acupuncture, we could successfully avoid more than 90% of knee-Spine operations. We Ourselves, being a team of Allopaths, know the depth of illness and how to tackle it well. The next step is to treat the Knee or Spine with accurately selected Acupuncture points. Acupuncture treatment has a customized approach meaning treatment points vary from patient to patient. Disposable sets of needles and a standardized format adds to the safety and effectiveness of Dr Lohiya Acupuncture.

Avoid Knee Operations- Aging is the main cause of brushed cartilage and reduced joint space resulting in Osteoarthritis Knee. Some patients may have knee pain at early ages due to mechanical injury, rheumatism, hormonal imbalance, debility etc. Acupuncture helps release neurotransmitters that reduce inflammation; it helps meridians to function well, remove blockages and move blood to improve the joint. Treat your knee early for complete recovery. Chronic cases, too, improve well, and the majority can certainly avoid knee surgery. We have experienced more than 10 lahks of Knee-Spine cases in the last 23yrs.

Avoid Spine Surgeries- Slip disc is a misnomer. While the disc stays in place, it is just an inflamed part of it that slips. With Acupuncture, we simply heal this inflamed part so that the disc retains its position. I must say Acupuncture is very fast to minimise inflammation with the results we see. Patients literally taking bed rest for months together could get rid of illness; the majority see the best results within 10 days of treatment. Again perfection and our experience counts.

A research paper on the Treatment of Slip discs with Acupuncture has been presented by Dr Sachin P Lohiya at an International conference in Beijing, China.

Knowing the root cause of disease with Acupuncture helps cure nearly 90%of diseases that too without drugs and side effects. Dr Lohiya Acupuncture is having 5 clinics in Mumbai 2 at Delhi one at Surat. Here the team serves approx 500 patients per day with Acupuncture which is the highest single-day record after Government Acupuncture colleges in China. More than 90% of incurable disorders get benefitted from Dr Lohiya Acupuncture. Dr. Lohiya Acupuncture centres are popular to avoid knee and back surgeries which helped build an authentic public image and resulted in an ever-rising number of there centres in India.

Serving pure Acupuncture treatment with stringent quality control remains the mainstay of treatment at Dr Lohiya Acupuncture. Dr Sachin P Lohiya is Basically an Allopath, Pain Physician, Alumni of Beijing district college-China, Secretary Indian Academy of Acupuncture Science and a Council Member World Association of Chinese Medicine. He has delivered scientific papers on the treatment of Slip discs without surgeries, the treatment of Autoimmune conditions, and innovative ways of catgut embedding, for which he has been awarded and appreciated at International events. He has authored books on Acupressure, and Model Question Bank in Acupuncture for students.

