Breaking News
1,000 buildings ignored warning in Ulhasnagar
Mumbai: No ‘help’ for nullah desilting complaints yet
Thane Mental Hospital Row: Human Rights body orders probe
After LLB, varsity delays LLM results
Patwardhan Park Row: Parking lot tender submission date extended for sixth time
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Dr Sachin Sanatani Got Honor In Belgium For Sanatan Culture

Dr Sachin Sanatani Got Honor In Belgium For Sanatan Culture.

Updated on: 26 May,2023 06:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Dr. Sachin Sanatani ji is continuously doing the very special task of connecting the youth with the culture of Sanatan Dharma.

Dr Sachin Sanatani Got Honor In Belgium For Sanatan Culture.


In The International Hindi Festival, which was the chief guest at the Gossit Auditorium in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, concluded in the dignified presence of renowned Hindi ghazalkar Mr. Kapil Kumar. On this occasion, books of prominent litterateurs Dr. Mithilesh Dixit, Dr. Kshama Sisodia, Dr. Subhasini Sharma, Dr. Sachin Mishra 'Sanatani', Ravindra Prabhat etc. were released. Mr. Sanjay Bali, Renu Bali, famous litterateurs Dr. RB Srivastava, Dr. Anita Srivastava from Brussels were present as special guests in the program. Mrs. Kshama Sisodia - Literature, Dr. Sachin Mishra 'Sanatani' - Religion Culture, Dr. Subhashini Sharma - Literature


Was honored with a memento and certificate by providing Angavastram with respect to the concept.


In this episode, along with Mrs. Priya Mishra, wife of Dr. Sachin Sanatani, about two dozen litterateurs were honored with the Parikalpana Hindi Utsav Yatra Samman.


Dr. Sachin Sanatani ji is continuously doing the very special task of connecting the youth with the culture of Sanatan Dharma with his platform and organization and along with this, he is also giving respect to the people of Kashi abroad in the promotion of Sanatan culture. It is a matter of great joy and pride for Varanasi along with India. Dr. Sachin ji has dedicated this honor to all the residents of Kashi on foreign soil.

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK