Dr Sachin Sanatani Got Honor In Belgium For Sanatan Culture.

Dr. Sachin Sanatani ji is continuously doing the very special task of connecting the youth with the culture of Sanatan Dharma.

In The International Hindi Festival, which was the chief guest at the Gossit Auditorium in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, concluded in the dignified presence of renowned Hindi ghazalkar Mr. Kapil Kumar. On this occasion, books of prominent litterateurs Dr. Mithilesh Dixit, Dr. Kshama Sisodia, Dr. Subhasini Sharma, Dr. Sachin Mishra 'Sanatani', Ravindra Prabhat etc. were released. Mr. Sanjay Bali, Renu Bali, famous litterateurs Dr. RB Srivastava, Dr. Anita Srivastava from Brussels were present as special guests in the program. Mrs. Kshama Sisodia - Literature, Dr. Sachin Mishra 'Sanatani' - Religion Culture, Dr. Subhashini Sharma - Literature

Was honored with a memento and certificate by providing Angavastram with respect to the concept.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this episode, along with Mrs. Priya Mishra, wife of Dr. Sachin Sanatani, about two dozen litterateurs were honored with the Parikalpana Hindi Utsav Yatra Samman.

Dr. Sachin Sanatani ji is continuously doing the very special task of connecting the youth with the culture of Sanatan Dharma with his platform and organization and along with this, he is also giving respect to the people of Kashi abroad in the promotion of Sanatan culture. It is a matter of great joy and pride for Varanasi along with India. Dr. Sachin ji has dedicated this honor to all the residents of Kashi on foreign soil.