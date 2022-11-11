Dr. Sampada launches first Ubeau clinic in Bhubaneswar, reinventing beauty with cutting-edge premium skincare

Stemming from a beautiful thought Dr. Sampada embarked on a journey to redefine the universe of skincare and beauty with the launch of Ubeau’s first clinic in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Dr. Sampada, Founder of Ubeau

Making beauty accessible to all, it was Dr. Sampada's long-standing belief that beauty is enriching when it is comprehensible. Ubeau brings to its patrons the best and the most renowned skin health from the distant corners of the world! Here, everyone is bestowed with the best skin of their lives which is powered by exclusive FDA-approved treatments curated with high proficiency and prowess.

Dr. Sampada, the brains behind Ubeau, is one of the leading female practitioners in advanced aesthetics. "Beauty has always been my passion and making beauty treatments accessible is my life's mission. With Ubeau, I plan to create a community of health enthusiasts who feel empowered with knowledge about skin health and aging. It is my responsibility towards society to provide ethical, innovative medical treatments and guidance," she said while highlighting her motto behind launching Ubeau. She further added, "My passion for anti-aging treatments has led me to explore a whole new gamut of skincare and thus introduce Ubeau in my city, Bhubaneswar, where people are yet to get proper access to the best and most renowned skin health treatments."

Bringing her specialized expertise to Ubeau, Dr. Sampada is a well-accomplished advanced aesthetic practitioner with a special interest in an array of nonsurgical cosmetic, corrective, and restorative procedures. After completing her MBBS from Utkal University, she completed her international fellowship in Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine in collaboration with the University of Medicine Greifswald, Germany. Adding more to the list she is a Master in Microblading and Micropigmentation, certified by the Plastic Surgery Center of Western New York, along with several reconstructive and aesthetic fellowships from much-revered universities of London. But the learning graph doesn’t end here. Going forward she gained significant experience of hands-on training at Merz Institute Of Advanced Aesthetics which was followed by a number of Facial Injectables fellowships from Sweden and India.

Dr. Sampada is the Medical Director and Founder of Ubeau Advanced Aesthetics offering world-class skincare at the heart of Odisha. Apart from that she is a life member of the Indian Society of Aesthetic Medicine and serves as a regular speaker at various events imparting and educating on the science and art of beauty.

Having almost a decade of experience in this genre and being trained under some of the most renowned practitioners from around the world and nation, Dr. Sampada is here to redefine skincare and deliver world-class skin-care treatments to nearly your doorstep. She is a game changer in this space and has introduced some of the most original and internationally acclaimed skin care and skin health treatments and procedures in India. Headquartered in Odisha, Ubeau has revolutionized the concept of skin health and skincare. Dr. Sampada believes that everyone deserves radiant and youthful skin, and she is just the messiah to deliver it!

What started as a teenage dream is a much-grown reality today. A homegrown brand with international renown not only makes every Odisha resident proud, but grateful for bringing what seemed really far-off, distant and inaccessible skin regimes to the heartland of Odisha, Bhubaneshwar!