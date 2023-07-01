Dr. Sidhant Joshi wins Brands Impact Golden Glory Award 2023

The Golden Glory Awards (GGA) were created by Brands Impact to recognise and celebrate the amazing achievements of individuals and businesses

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Sidhant, who goes by the name Aadesh on Instagram, has been practicing occultism since childhood. He has dedicated his life to studying and mastering the art of the occult, and believes that it holds the key to unlocking the mysteries of the universe.

The Golden Glory Awards (GGA) were created by Brands Impact to recognise and celebrate the amazing achievements of individuals and businesses embarking on the road to success. The chief guest of Golden Glory Awards 2023, Bollywood star, Parineeti Chopra conferred Dr. Sidhant Joshi with “Most Profound Occultist of the Year”.

Dr. Sidhant’s passion for the occult has driven him on a journey that has made him one of the most well-known occultists He is also passionate about the use of visualization and meditation to manifest one’s desires. He explained that the universe is constantly responding to our thoughts and intentions, and by visualizing what we want, we can manifest it into reality. He teaches people how to use this technique to achieve their goals, and has helped them to manifest their dreams into reality. He sees himself as a guide and mentor, helping others to tap into their inner power and achieve their full potential. He is also skilled in numerology and Advanced Folk Magic of the African and Mongolian roots to help his clients as well as his students.

On this spectacular achievement, “I feel truly obliged to be receiving the Golden Glory Award, I would like to thank Brands Impact for providing me with this honor.”

He believes that the occult is more than just rituals and spell casting. It is a way of life that involves commitment, discipline, and a thorough grasp of the cosmos. His attitude to the occult is more than merely earning power or dominating people, it is about employing esoteric knowledge and wisdom to aid others and make the world a better place.

While the world of the occult may seem mysterious and unknown to many, Dr. Sidhant emphasizes that it is not about hiding secrets or keeping knowledge to oneself. He has dedicated his life to teaching others about the occult and helping them to develop their own skills and understanding of the universe while blending the esoteric practices of the west and mysticism of the east to create eclectic practices and services available for the seekers as well as the practitioners.

The Golden Glory Award 2023 is proof of Dr. Sidhant's dedication to the occult and enthusiasm to educate others about it. He believes that anyone can tap into the energies of the universe and use them to improve their lives.