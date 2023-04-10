Dr. Sravanthi Gadhiraju: Make Healthcare For All A Reality

Leading Gynaecologist Obstetrician Dr. Sravanthi Gadhiraju is the Managing Director of Sravanthi Hospital, Secunerabad.

Dr. Sravanthi Gadhiraju

A renowned Robotic surgeon and specialist in Gynaec oncology surgeries, she has completed Gynaec oncology fellowship from Roswell Park Cancer Institute, New York, USA.

Earlier she was working as Assistant Professor with Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, Telangana. Dr. Gadhiraju has 18 years of experience of government service—she has been teaching the undergraduate and postgraduate students.

She was also Treasure OGSH, Women wing chairmen, IMA, Banjarahills. She regularly participates in medical and health camps, healthcare awareness programs and women cancer screening programs.

An alumnus of NTR University of Health Sciences, Dr. Gadhiraju completed her M.B.B.S from Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Tirupathi, Andhra Pradesh and then did MS.OBG from Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad, Telangana, India. She regularly conducts and participates in health camps including urban, rural and tribal areas.

A competent healthcare professional, Dr. Sravanthi Gadhiraju has performed and assisted in various major and minor gynaecologic, obstetric and infertility related procedures including abdominal and vaginal hysterectomy, exploratory laparotomy, operations for vaginal and uterine prolapsed, myomectomy, reconstructive tubal, uterine, ovarian and vaginal surgeries, tubal sterilization, diagnostic hysterolaparoscopy, operative laparoscopic procedures including endometriosis, ovarian cysts, total laparoscopic hysterectomy etc.

Dr. Gadhiraju has done both normal and abnormal deliveries including instrumental deliveries and she has managed various obstetric emergencies like eclampsia, postpartum hemorrhage, abruption placentae, obstetric shock, septic shock, DIC, etc.

She has many publications to her name including Isolated Epitheloid Neurofibroma : A rare clitoral tumor- Indian Journal of Clinical practice Vol 19.9, Emboloization of Uterine Artery as an Emergency Treatment for Vaginal Bleeding due to Ectopic Cervical Pregnancy, Randomised Control Trial of Ligasure Vessel Sealing System Versus Conventional Suture Ligature for Total Abdominal Hysterectomy and Anaemia in pregnant woman of Hyderabad (Telangana): prevalence, severity, associated risk factors and neonatal outcome.

A member of Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society of India (FOGSI) and World Association of Laparoscopic Surgeons (WALS), Dr. Sravanthi Gadhiraju opines, “Everyone should have access to high quality healthcare services. Moreover, proper dissemination of knowledge on Obstetrics and Gynaecology with uniformity all across the country is of utmost importance. This is needed to create competent Obstetrician and Gynaecologist with appropriate expertise.”

Dr. Gadhiraju regularly attends live workshops, CME’S , conferences with case presentation. Not just a talented doctor, she also boasts academic excellence as she has been teaching postgraduate students for the last ten years, while she has been teaching undergraduate students for the last fifteen years in various areas including theory, practical, besides bedside clinics.