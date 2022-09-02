Dr Suhani Mendonsa; An influencer in her 50's with 50K followers

The life of Dr Suhani Mendonsa transformed from that of a rebellious and fiercely independent young woman to one of an entrepreneur and lifestyle influencer, who is not only self-assured, daring, and vibrant but also sympathetic to society. Prior to the pandemic, she managed events like book launches, talk shows, corporate gatherings, art shows, stage shows, fashion shows and weddings through her company, Yellow Spider Events. She views every event as being equally important, which accounts for her success as an event conceptualizer at Yellow Spider Events. For her, everything must be perfect. She found managing people and events to be effortless and came naturally to her. Unfortunately, the pandemic caused the events industry to come to a standstill. After reinventing herself, Dr Suhani, the lifestyle influencer was born, as change is the only constant. She began her career as an influencer having more than 30 years of expertise hence helping new brands connect with their target market. She has amassed a remarkable 50K followers in just two years because of her unwavering commitment and dedication. Her next objective is to acquire 100K followers throughout the forthcoming year.

Since she was 13 years old, she had a desire for financial independence, which she eventually attained through sheer effort. She started working at the age of 15, defying her strict, conventional Gujarati middle-class family. She held a number of different jobs between the ages of 15 and 22. She never really seemed interested in academics. She did, however, have a competitive spirit. The activities she spent the most time on at school were singing, elocutions, sports, and social services. She has always been drawn to things like gatherings, artistic endeavours, exhibition participation, and discovering new prospects. Being on stage with the microphone in her hands was exciting to her, which eventually lead her to pioneer a game show called Karaoke Antakshari. These qualities helped her to discover a way to convey and better utilise them in her role as an event conceptualizer. Being a genuine people’s person, she had an advantage in her line of business since she could speak with anyone, anywhere, without any hesitation. As a result, she was able to become a prosperous entrepreneur and lifestyle influencer later in life. Her mother was her strongest supporter, inspiration, and motivator during the course of her journey. She is also grateful to her husband and best friend, Dr. Vivek Mendosa, who has always supported her choices.

She assisted business owners in connecting with prospects so that their brands could draw in more customers. By coming up with ideas for ways to boost social media and digital interaction, she increased the brand and service's credibility and reach. Her more than three decades of experience in connecting, meeting, networking, building, and maintaining relationships helped her start her own networking platform called SUVEE’S POWER MEET, which has created opportunities for like-minded entrepreneurs to come together and explore potential collaborations. In her current role as an influencer, through her carefully cultivated relationships and knowledge of marketing and social media, she can reach the desired audience and figure out how to boost interaction. Her social media following, which is presently 50K strong, is growing daily with the goal of reaching 100K.

