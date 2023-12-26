"Dr. Sundaram Pillai Cancer Care"

Dr. Sundaram Pillai's medical journey began at Seth G S Medical College and KEM Hospital, a renowned institution.

Dr. Sundaram K Pillai

In the realm of medical excellence, few individuals stand out as prominently as Dr. Sundaram K Pillai. With a specialization in Surgical Oncology and an extensive educational background, Dr. Pillai has dedicated his life to combating one of humanity's most daunting adversaries: cancer. In this article, we will delve into the remarkable journey of Dr. Sundaram Pillai, discuss early symptoms of cancer, debunk common myths, and present facts about this complex disease.

The Resolute Surgeon

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Sundaram Pillai's medical journey began at Seth G S Medical College and KEM Hospital, a renowned institution. He successfully earned his MBBS degree, setting the foundation for a future marked by excellence in the medical field. However, what sets Dr. Pillai apart is his unique educational trajectory. Not content with just an undergraduate degree, he pursued his M.S. in General Surgery from the very same institute, a testament to his dedication and passion for surgical excellence.

But Dr. Pillai's educational pursuits didn't end there. He went on to achieve an M.Ch. in Surgical Oncology, an advanced degree that equips him with the expertise needed to tackle the most complex and challenging cases in the field. His commitment to education and specialization showcases his relentless pursuit of knowledge and skills to provide the best care possible for his patients.

Pillai Cancer Care Centers

C/o Doctor's Planet, Thane C/o Fortune Clinic, Chembur

OPD Timings and Contact Information

If you're considering a consultation with Dr. Sundaram Pillai, you'll find him available during his OPD hours from 4-6 PM on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. You can schedule an appointment by calling 9324609704 or reaching out via email at pillaicancercare@gmail.com . Dr. Pillai's commitment to patient care is evident in his accessible scheduling and communication options.

Connecting with Patients

Dr. Sundaram Pillai understands the importance of a patient-centered approach to cancer care. He believes in fostering open communication and ensuring that patients feel heard and understood. His dedicated team at Pillai Cancer Care Centers strives to provide compassionate support throughout the entire treatment journey, emphasizing the significance of a strong doctor-patient partnership.

Early Symptoms of Cancer

Early detection is often the key to successful cancer treatment. Being aware of the early symptoms is crucial. Here are some common signs that should raise concern:

Change in Bladder & Bowel Habits:

Persistent changes in bowel or bladder habits, blood in urine or stools, irregular bowel habits or feeling of incomplete evacuation should prompt a consultation with your cancer surgeon.

Sore Throat and Change in Voice:

Persistent sore throat that does not improve with medication or unexplained change, or hoarseness of voice may be early pointers to throat cancers and warrant an evaluation

Unusual Bleeding or Discharge:

Vaginal bleeding, especially in the postmenopausal period, should never be ignored. It may signal uterine or cervical cancer.

Thickening or Lump in Breast:

Any lump or thickening in the breast, changes in breast shape, nipple discharge, or a lump in the armpit should be examined promptly. Early detection is especially critical in breast cancer.

Indigestion and Difficulty in Swallowing:

Difficulty in swallowing, chronic indigestion, or persistent stomach discomfort might be indicative of esophageal or stomach cancer.

Obvious Change in Wart or Mole:

Keep an eye on your skin, and if you notice any unusual changes in the size, shape, or color of moles or warts, seek medical advice.

Nagging Cough:

A persistent cough, especially if there's blood in the cough, can be an early sign of lung or throat cancer. Consult a healthcare professional if these symptoms persist.

Non-Healing Ulcer or White/Red Patch in Mouth:

This could be indicative of oral cancer.

Unexplained Weight Loss or Unexplained Lump:

Any unexplained weight loss or an unexplained lump anywhere in the body should prompt a check-up to investigate potential underlying sources of cancer.

Myths and Facts About Cancer

Understanding the myths and facts about cancer is essential for dispelling misconceptions and promoting accurate knowledge about the disease.

Myth: Cancer is always a death sentence.

Fact: While a cancer diagnosis is undoubtedly frightening, advances in medical research and treatment have significantly improved survival rates. Many types of cancer are curable, especially when detected early.

Myth: Only smokers get lung cancer.

Fact: Smoking is a leading cause of lung cancer, but non-smokers can also develop this disease. Radon exposure, secondhand smoke, and environmental factors can contribute to lung cancer in non-smokers.

Myth: Cancer is contagious.

Fact: Cancer is not contagious. You cannot catch cancer from being near someone with the disease. It is caused by genetic mutations and environmental factors, not by contact with a cancer patient.

Myth: Cancer is hereditary.

Fact: Only a small percentage of cancer is hereditary. Most of them are seen in individuals who have no family history of any cancer.

Myth: Biopsy or surgery causes the spread of cancer.

Fact: Well-conducted biopsy helps identify the type of cancer and aids in proper planning of the treatment.

Myth: Cancer is one disease.

Fact: Cancer is a complex group of diseases characterized by uncontrolled cell growth. There are more than 100 different types of cancer, each with its own unique characteristics, causes, and treatment options.

Myth: Alternative therapies can cure cancer.

Fact: While complementary therapies can help manage cancer symptoms and side effects of treatment. But they cannot cure cancer and should never replace the conventional methods of treatment like surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.

In conclusion, Dr. Sundaram Pillai is a remarkable figure in the field of Surgical Oncology, with a rich educational background, extensive experience, and a commitment to patient care. Understanding the early symptoms of cancer and dispelling common myths can empower individuals to take control of their health. With early detection and accurate information, we can make great strides in the battle against this formidable disease. Consult with Dr. Sundaram Pillai for expert guidance and care in your fight against cancer.