Dr Vivek Bindra Told Why the Agarwal Community Always Receives the Blessings of Goddess Laxmi.

How Agarwal Community People Become So Rich- Dr Vivek Bindra

Dr Vivek Bindra

Today, the Maharaja Agrasen Community holds a significant place in Indian society by contributing 24% of the income tax and 62% of all donations annually. In various places, Agarwal individuals proudly showcase their entrepreneurial abilities in the business sector. However, the Agarwal Community gained business knowledge and became the pioneer of the business industry by following the techniques outlined by the founder of the Agarwal Community and the greatest business guru, Maharaja Agrasen. Today, the entire world’s business industry operates on the business methods and teaching taught by Maharaja Agrasen.

Maharaja Agrasen is considered the world's first business coach, and it wouldn't be wrong to say that if an MBA is interpreted as "Maharaja Business Agrasen." Maharaja Agrasen was a descendant of Lord Rama and a contemporary of Lord Krishna. He was born at the end of the Dwapar Yuga and the beginning of the Kali Yuga. He also fought in the Mahabharata War on behalf of the Pandavas.

Although Maharaja Agrasen is considered the ancestor of the Vaishya community, he was born a Kshatriya. In his life, to find his purpose, he worshipped Goddess Lakshmi. Following the instructions of Goddess Lakshmi, he abandoned the Kshatriya dharma embraced the Vaishya dharma and made business his profession. To establish his new kingdom, he embarked on a journey, settled in Hisar, Haryana, and founded his Agroha state which is considered the fifth pilgrimage site for the Agrasen community.

Maharaja Agrasen has given us legendary business rules taught in prominent institutions as a business strategy subject. Let's delve into seven important lessons from these countless methods.

Lesson 1: Crowdfunding

Maharaja Agrasen was aware of the importance of a sustainable ecosystem and therefore created a unique space where money and materials did not directly affect anyone. He started to gather new people in his village by using crowdfunding. He instructed his new people whoever wanted to settle in his village would have to contribute a brick and a coin from their homes, which led to the creation of the town of Agroha and the Agrasen Community.

Lesson 2: Succession Planning

To ensure that a successful business continues successfully from generation to generation, Maharaja Agrasen started succession planning under the succession policy. He divided his eighteen children into eighteen different Gotras and gave them eighteen different kingdoms. He did this to teach them the skills of succession planning, such as managing oneself, a team, managers, functional heads, business heads, CEOs, and more. These techniques have also been used in today’s area. Therefore, finding the right kind of successor for a business is crucial, as exemplified by Steve Jobs who chose Tim Cook, JRD Tata who chose Ratan Tata and N. Chandrasekaran, among others.

Lesson 3: Hallmark of Hiring

A lot of difficulties have to be faced in the company in hiring the right employee, Maharaja Agrasen had told the way to hire the right employee thousands of years ago. While hiring the employees, he focuses on some important aspects. He immediately hired those who had both the desire and ability to work, taught those who had the desire to work but lacked the ability; those who could work but did not have the desire were encouraged and hired and those who did not have both the desire and ability to work were not hired under any circumstances.

Lesson 4: Financial Planning Analysis

Maharaja Agrasen was a visionary leader who introduced several financial plans ahead of his time. When a fire claimed many lives, several widows faced financial difficulties. To help them out, Maharaja Agrasen suggested that they start a cloud kitchen or tiffin service to cater to men who had lost their wives in the tragedy. Likewise, the widow got a new job and also learned about Maharaja Agrasen’s financial planning, and cost and profit techniques.

Lesson 5: Expansion Techniques

Maharaja Agrasen, around 5000 years ago, discussed expansion techniques that included LIFO|FIFO, stock management, rack management, expiry management, and more. When his state was well settled, he gave this freedom to the traders and allowed them to sell more than one type of goods in their shop. He divided the techniques of selling products into three parts: bringing more material that sells more, bringing less material that sells less, and bringing no less than what didn't sell. By following these techniques, inventory can be managed and sold on time. Therefore, Maharaja Agrasen emphasised teaching process automation, process improvement, process integration, and process orchestration.

Lesson 6: Pivot

To succeed in life, it's important to adapt to changing circumstances by diversifying your product offerings. When the local butcher asked Maharaja Agrasen what he should do since the town had become vegetarian, Agrasen suggested creating different products from animals, such as ghee, butter, and paneer. By producing related, connected, and complementary products from a single source, the butcher could take advantage of the adoption of the life cycle.

Lesson 7: All Season Sale

When the business owner asked Maharaja Agrasen for advice on what to do during the off-season sale, he suggested various tips. These included going to places where the season is still on, extending the season by offering discounts on products, creating referral and loyalty programs with neighbours, or introducing new product lines during the off-season and preparing for the upcoming season.

The lessons taught by Maharaja Agrasen are today included in business learning courses across the world, this is the reason why the Agrawal community can cooperate better than others in business matters.