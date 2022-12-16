Dr. Yukata Niihara felicitated by Honourable Minister of State, Shri Arun Halder for developing FDA- approved drug ENDARI to fight SCD

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 December,2022 06:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Dr. Yukata Niihara was felicitated in an event held at the World Trade Center, Cuffe Parade by the Honourable Minister of State, Shri Arun Halder

India, 16th December 2022: Dr. Yukata Niihara, e CEO and Chair of Emmaus life sciences Inc. USA, an internationally renowned doctor with over a dozen awards and citations, was felicitated in an event held at the World Trade Center, Cuffe Parade by the Honourable Minister of State, Shri Arun Halder. This felicitation came as a recognition of Dr. Yuktaka Niihara's work - the development of an FDA-approved drug ENDARI to fight the scrounge of Sickle cell syndrome worldwide. The event was hosted by Dr.Aditi Govatrikar, a famous Bollywood personality, and Miss World.


Over 20 million people in India suffer from sickle cell disease (SCD) due to genetic reasons. Tribal communities, in particular, are affected at a disproportionately high percentage and suffer exorbitantly because of being underprivileged and lack of resources. To ameliorate their condition and save hundreds of lives, it is vitally necessary to introduce this medication in India.



Dr.Niihara has tied up with an Indian Mumbai-based company, Akash Biomatrix Pvt. Ltd. represented by the undersigned to market and distribute this medicine in India at affordable prices. Emmaus Life sciences Inc of the USA is also seriously exploring setting up a manufacturing and Biotech research facility in India with an initial investment of over USD 300 million. 


