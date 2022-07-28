DRESSLINE won prestigious Mid-Day Int. Iconic Designer Wear for Women’s Clothing Award

In conversation with Dressline Partners; Bipin Ramniklal Vira, Rajesh Ramniklal Vira, Jayesh Ramniklal Vira.

The Mid-day Icon for Iconic Designer Wear for Women’s Clothing. What are your feelings on receiving this honour and who would you like to dedicate it to?

It was indeed an honor to be receiving this award somewhat a surrealistic moment, filled with happiness & excitement. On behalf of me & my Co-Founders I would like to thank the Mid-Day for recognizing & honoring Dressline with this prestigious award. This has award is a validation of the hard work that our team has put in each day over the last 32 years & As Co-founders we truly grateful to them for the solid teamwork and dedication.

What was your vision when you started this venture? Have you been able to achieve it?

decades ago when saree was the staple choice of silhouette for women in India we saw a great opportunity in creating Affordable-Luxury Designer Wear Salwar-Kameez Dupatta Sets. Beginning with Indian Cultivated Cotton & other Traditonal Fabrics ; We also expanded our product portfolio to Tunics & Indo Fusion Sets. Dressline’s core identity has been Strong Product Development, Striking Price Points & Fine Finishing; even through the changing trends, increased costs of labour & raw material we have been able to achieve this.

What have been the challenges/struggles that you had to deal with in your venture?

The fashion industry works hard to give the world of fashion new looks in garments each day but it comes with the price on Resources, Finances & Supply Chain congestion for the brand. The increasing costs of raw materials to shortage of skilled labour has been a challenge in these changing times. Escalating Technology & Digital World have made the markets more competitive and an open ground to all.

To what would you attribute the success of your venture that won you this icon?

Our Biggest Strength is the loyalty of Our Customers & Support of our team who have always believed in Dressline. Their continuous support over the years has led to the success of Dressline.

Do you think this icon will add to the brand's popularity in any way? How do you plan to promote it?

It is a pleasure to be recognized by such a prestigious and the most read newspaper. We wish to share this award with all our customers who have been a part of our journey until this day and the future.

What are the future growth plans for your venture?

Supplying to over 450 stores nationwide in the last 3 decades we now aim to grow and strengthen our customer base through Our Flagship Stores , Franchise Stores and Shop-In-Shop Retail.

What are the accomplishments/achievements of your company since it began?

Our Greatest Milestone has been the completion of 3 decades in the industry as we now hope to complete many more years of fashion and innovation with all of you. The first ever B2B achievement came to us in our 25th year of business when CMAI awarded us with “The Most Admired Women’s Wear Brand”. There has been no looking back and we hope to continue being the brand most Indian Women posses in their wardrobe.

What has been your success mantra that has led you towards success?

The beliefs & Ideologies of our forefathers has been the foundation of our success in this entrepreneurial journey. Supporting each other to put our ideas & skills at its best through the last 3 decades has led Dressline to achieve a strong foot hold in the industry.

Have you achieved your mission or is there more to achieve?

We aim to grow as a brand each day & continue to adapt to changing trends with passion & consistency through our products.