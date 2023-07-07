Drinkprime: Transforming Access To Safe Drinking Water In India Through Innovation And Technology

Bengaluru-based DrinkPrime is revolutionizing the provision of clean drinking water in India with its innovative water purifier and subscription-based service.

Founded by Vijender Reddy Muthyala and Manas Ranjan Hota, DrinkPrime utilizes cutting-edge technology and a data-driven approach to ensure safe and healthy drinking water for its customers. Let's explore the unique features, objectives, and achievements of DrinkPrime through a series of questions.

1. How does DrinkPrime's water purifier differ from traditional water purifiers?

DrinkPrime is an IoT-enabled customised water purifier on rent. How does it differ from traditional water purifiers? It’s different in three ways - the tech component (IoT), customisation of filters and rental model. Unlike traditional water purifiers that are pure hardware products, DrinkPrime is driven by technology enabling everyone to monitor water quality and health of the water purifier. The DrinkPrime mobile app. Helps users access everything at the click of a button.

Customised filters in DrinkPrime help provide perfectly purified water to its users. While traditional water purifiers follow a one-size-fits-all approach, DrinkPrime analyses input water quality and customises its water purifiers so that users get clean, safe and healthy drinking water 24x7.

DrinkPrime’s mission is to make safe drinking water accessible to all. To make this possible, it has been made available on rent with plans starting at just â¹333*.

2. What technology does DrinkPrime's water purifier use to monitor its health?

DrinkPrime's water purifier utilizes IoT technology to monitor its health. It is equipped with sensors that collect data on water quality and water purifier performance. This data is then sent to the subscriber's DrinkPrime mobile app, providing insights and allowing the team to proactively schedule maintenance checks for every user.

3. Who are the founders of DrinkPrime and when was it established?

DrinkPrime was founded in 2016 by Mr. Vijender Reddy Muthyala, Co-founder & CEO, and Mr. Manas Ranjan Hota, Co-founder & COO. Together, they developed the innovative water purifier that combines IoT technology and customized filtration based on input water quality.

4. How does DrinkPrime customize each water purifier based on input water quality?

DrinkPrime customizes each water purifier based on input water quality through a data-driven approach. By collecting data from sensors and conducting extensive sampling of water quality, DrinkPrime's team analyzes and understands the specific needs of each household's water source. The water purifier's filtration process is then customized to provide clean drinking water based on the unique characteristics of input water.

DrinkPrime has also eliminated dealers and distributors to directly interact with subscribers. DrinkPrime technicians visit several homes on a daily basis for water purifiers and water quality checks. They collect samples and send them to water testing labs to analyse water quality.

5. What role does Artificial Intelligence (AI) play in DrinkPrime's maintenance checks?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays a crucial role in DrinkPrime's maintenance checks.

Using AI algorithms, DrinkPrime's system proactively schedules maintenance checks for subscribers, ensuring optimal performance and longevity of the water purifiers. AI helps identify patterns, detect anomalies, and predict maintenance requirements, allowing DrinkPrime to provide timely and efficient service to its customers.

6. How does DrinkPrime's mobile app help users monitor their water purifier's health in real-time?

DrinkPrime's mobile app serves as a comprehensive tool for users to monitor their water purifier's health in real-time. The app provides insights on water purifier health and drinking water consumption.

7. What is the main objective of DrinkPrime as a company?

Less than 50% of the Indian population has access to safe drinking water. DrinkPrime wants to change that and the brand is on a mission to make clean, safe and healthy drinking water accessible to all. By customising the water purifiers, DrinkPrime ensures it users perfectly purified water. And by offering it on rent, DrinkPrime makes water purifiers affordable to the majority of the population.

8. How has DrinkPrime's approach to solving India's drinking water problem been validated?

DrinkPrime's approach to solving India's drinking water problem has been validated through the support and loyalty of its 1 lakh+ users. The positive response from the user base has enabled the Bengaluru-based startup to expand to new cities - Delhi NCR and Hyderabad. The trust and satisfaction of users validate the effectiveness of DrinkPrime's innovative technology and commitment to providing clean drinking water.

DrinkPrime is also backed by marquee investors like Omidyar Network India, Sequoia Surge and 9 Unicorns and has also won several accolades including Forbes Asia 100 to Watch, Fast Company’s 10 Most Innovative Asia-Pacific Companies, Inc 42’s Fast 42, YourStory 500 Challenger Brands, Tracxn’s Emerging Startups and Dun and Bradstreet’s Startup50 Trailblazers.

9. In which cities is DrinkPrime currently active and where does it plan to expand in the future?

Currently, DrinkPrime is active in 7 cities across India including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Noida. DrinkPrime’s expansion will be based on water quality in cities and several other parameters. Currently, they are assessing a few cities and plan to expand in the upcoming years.

10. What awards or recognition has DrinkPrime received for its innovation and impact?

DrinkPrime has received several awards and recognition for its innovation and impact. It has been honored as Forbes Asia 100 To Watch and Fast Company's The 10 Most Innovative Asia-Pacific Companies of 2021. Additionally, DrinkPrime has been recognized as the Top Online Rental Tech Startup in Tracxn's Emerging Startup Awards 2023, has won the Dun & Bradstreet Startup 50: The Trailblazers and YourStory’s 500 Challenger Brands awards. These accolades highlight the company's commitment to technological innovation and its significant contribution to solving India's drinking water challenges.