Drishti IAS makes your dream of clearing UPSC exam possible

For specialised admission tests coaching is vital since it provides students with a platform that mentors them in the best possible way at every point in their preparation.

Preparing for competitive exams is a tough nut to track and requires a great deal of dedication, resolution, and discipline. Since the progressive and determined mindsets have begun to flourish, coaching institutes are making every possible effort to assist students in achieving their dreams and ambitions.

In recent years, it has been noticed that the craze for UPSC examination has been increasing among the youth. Every year, the UPSC holds competitive exams that offer excellent training for career advancement. If a renowned Central Government position like IAS is your dream job, then Drishti IAS is a one-stop-solution for all your educational needs. The coaching institute is recreating, redesigning and reshaping the educational framework by providing students with revolutionary approaches and tactics. Drishti IAS, one of the leading coaching institutes for UPSC aspirants teaches students on how to answer questions under pressure within a quick turnaround period of time.

To pass the UPSC exams with flying colors, Drishti IAS helps students with a result-oriented approach, providing a healthy competitive environment, and an exceptional staff that brings them a step closer to their dreams. Incepted in 1999, the coaching institution ‘Drishti IAS’ aims to impart students with the right kind of training and coaching that gives wings to their dreams. Apart from providing online learning, the coaching institute has been embodied with a well-structured and intensive classroom program. With their top-quality reading material, and first-of-its-kind teaching methods, Drishti IAS is no doubt taking an initiative to fill a void in the UPSC coaching community.

From providing online classes, test series, pendrive courses, to hindi courses, Drishti IAS is covering it all. Some of the reputed courses that the coaching institution provides are Essay courses by Dr. Vikas Divyakirti, UPPSC Mains online course, CAPF(AC) Quick revision course, Drishti Mentorship Programs for Mains 2022, and CSAT Crash Course. Headquartered in Delhi, the coaching institute has expanded its branches in Prayagraj and Jaipur.

Talking about his professional journey, founder Dr. Vikas Divyakirti says, “Students who adhere to our procedures and put in a lot of effort have been successful in clearing the UPSC competitive examinations with top-most ranks. Our team is meticulously working and developing methods and courses for English as well as Hindi medium aspirants so that no students are left behind and every student gets the deserving attention.”

Recently, the coaching institution has also attained around 9 million subscribers on its YouTube channel named Drishti IAS. Alongside offering numerous courses, they have recently announced the move to introduce a new ‘GS Foundation Online Course’ for IAS aspirants all across India. The faculties of the coaching institute are highly qualified and also have monthly magazines named ‘Drishti Current Affairs Today’ in both English and Hindi. From Prelims, Practice quiz, Mains & interview, current affairs, to test series, Drishti IAS provides every kind of help that helps the students to clear the UPSC exams within a short period of time. The coaching institute values the importance of GS and holds the view that every examination should be prepared in depth and in great detail. Thus, considering this notion, Drishti IAS makes every possible attempt to help students to clear the UPSC examination with high-ranking numbers.