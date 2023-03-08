DS Lohchab Produced Film "Nadada" Featuring The Biggest Names In The Market With A Sensational Soundtrack

Balaji Films Production Pvt. Ltd. is excited to announce their latest project, Nadada, a Thriller & Action film with a fresh and new concept that is sure to captivate audiences.

Produced by DS Lohchab who is a new producer in the Indian Film Industry and businessman hailing from Bupania in the state of Haryana and currently based in Delhi. DS Lohchab also additionally runs a heavily successful business of Hotels.

The film will be directed by Rahul Singh Rana Krishna , who has worked on both Hollywood and Bollywood productions. As a testament to their dedication to the film industry, Balaji Films Production Pvt. Ltd. has recently released a music video titled Mashooq Mere, starring Roshni Kapoor and Mrunal Jain.

The music video has been well-received by audiences and critics alike, further cementing the company's reputation for excellence.

Rahul Singh Rana Krishna has already established himself as a well-respected figure in the film industry, having worked as an associate director on several blockbuster hits. With Nadada, he is yet again set to take his directorial career to new heights. The film promises to be a beautiful story that will leave audiences feeling both emotional and inspired.

The star-studded cast of Nadada includes some of the biggest names in the market, ensuring that the film will be a must-watch for all movie-goers. The film will also feature a sensational soundtrack, with music that is sure to strike a chord with audiences of all ages.

In addition to Nadada, Balaji Films Production Pvt. Ltd. (DS Lohchab) is also working on another exciting,Music Video with the same director.and With a team of talented individuals, including seasoned professionals and fresh faces, Balaji Films Production Pvt. Ltd. is committed to delivering films that are of the highest quality.

As we eagerly await the release of Nadada, we can expect nothing less than a film that will captivate and inspire audiences. The release date for Nadada is currently set for 4th April 2024, but keep an eye out for any updates that may come our way.

Balaji Films Production Pvt. Ltd. is proud to be a leading production and distribution company in the film industry, and its commitment to delivering high-quality films remains as strong as ever. we can all look forward to a bright future in Indian cinema.