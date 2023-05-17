Dubai Beauty School Launches with Star-Studded Inauguration in Delhi

Dubai Beauty School, led by professional makeup artist and former model Anubha Vashisth, takes a holistic approach to training, focusing not only on cosmetics application methods but also on confidence and communication skills.

Dubai Beauty School, a leader in beauty education, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Delhi by Bollywood Celebrities Actress Neha Dhupia, Actor Prince Narula, Bhumika Bhal, Makeup Educator and Anubha Vashisht Makeup Educator at C-79, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi. The beauty school, will offer state-of-the-art facilities and equipment to provide students with a top-notch education in the beauty industry.

Dubai Beauty School, led by professional makeup artist and former model Anubha Vashisth, takes a holistic approach to training, focusing not only on cosmetics application methods but also on confidence and communication skills. The teaching methodology of the academy distinguishes it from other makeup schools in the region, emphasising personal growth and encouraging students to excel as makeup artists as well as in their personal and professional life.

The school's affiliation with Delhi's Dreamz production business, a well-known name in the industry, provides students with unique opportunity to work alongside top experts, increasing their experience and assisting them in developing their abilities to new heights. This collaboration with Dreamz Production House provides students with access to industry leaders and opens doors to new opportunities for growth and learning.

Students at Dubai Beauty School are guaranteed a complete and rewarding learning experience under the skilled guidance of Anubha Vashisth, who has played a crucial role in designing the curriculum and teaching method. Her significant expertise in the fashion and glamour industries has enabled many pupils to achieve their ambitions of becoming great makeup artists.

Sophiya Singh, a former Indian actress turned entrepreneur, is the co-owner of the Malviya Nagar branch of Dubai Beauty School. Graduated from D.A.V Noida with a Bachelors of Business Economics from the Birla Institute of Technology in Noida she began her work at an early age and is now well-known for her achievements with two organisations.

On this occasion Sophiya Singh Co-owner, Dubai beauty school Malviya Nagar Branch said” We are thrilled to open our doors to the Delhi’s Malviya Nagar community, our goal is to provide the highest quality education and training to our students, and to help them achieve their career goals in the beauty industry."

Sharad Chaudhary Owner Dreamz Production house said “The new location will offer a wide range of programs including cosmetology, aesthetics, nail technology, and more. Students will receive hands-on training and instruction from experienced professionals, preparing them for successful careers in the beauty industry”.

Finally, the opening of Dubai Beauty School is a huge step forward for aspiring makeup artists and anyone looking to improve their makeup talents. The academy's innovative teaching approach, emphasis on personal development, and relationship with Delhi's Dreamz production business promise to be game changers in the industry. Students may expect to receive top-tier training and direction from Anubha Vashisth as she leads the organisation.