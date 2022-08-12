Dubai Desert Safari Vs Abu Dhabi Desert Safari

How does Dubai Desert Safari differ from Abu Dhabi Desert Safari?

A desert safari enables you to travel into a mostly unexplored area, providing you with a special look at the world as we know it. There are a variety of events for your desert safari, but as long as you choose a reliable guide, you may relax without worrying that you'll end up as camel food.

Do you have plans to visit Dubai for a Desert Safari?

The Dubai Desert Safari is the city's top tourist attraction. It is the ideal method to get a feel for desert living. Before settling in the modern metropolis, the Arabs resided in the desert. As a result, it plays a significant and fundamental role in Dubai's culture and customs. Depending on the kind of safari you select, the length of the Desert Safari Dubai will vary. Regular desert safaris start around 4-4:30 PM and you can enjoy the vibrant activities that the adventures offer until 10 or 11 at night.

Dubai's best travel season and duration

Dubai's climate can be summed up in one word: hot. The best time to visit Dubai for those from colder climates is between November and March when Dubai's winter season is in full swing.

It is a known fact that most visitors fall in love with Dubai's winter weather. Dubai is also blessed with silvery beaches and golden sunshine, which add to the city's breezy and windy nights. Just keep in mind to avoid heat strokes and sunburns whether you're visiting Dubai in the summer or the winter.

Language Barrier

Yes, a linguistic barrier can exist, but not always. Although English is widely spoken and understood in Dubai, Arabic is the official language. However, speaking slowly and clearly is important to prevent misunderstandings.

Accommodation

The City of Dubai provides guests from all over the world with a variety of lodging options. Prior to traveling, it is best to make reservations for your lodging to save time and money. There are several websites that provide appealing discounts and bargains on lodging in Dubai.

Dubai Shopping

Travelers will find a variety of shopping complexes in Dubai, which also has traditional street markets. One of the world's largest shopping malls, the Dubai Mall, houses high-end and mid-range retail stores in addition to an unlimited selection of luxury fashion labels. "Tax-Free Shopping" is one of Dubai's best features for shoppers listed on Shortlist Dubai .

Do you have plans to visit Abu Dhabi for a Desert Safari?

A desert safari is the best way to explore the desert, and no vacation to Abu Dhabi is complete without visiting the desert.

A desert safari gives you the option to leave the city and go into the UAE's real interior, from high-adrenaline, thrill-seeking dune-bashing rides to more environmentally friendly wildlife and history safaris.

Dubai's best travel season and duration

There are several choices available, so you may choose to stay overnight or simply a few hours in the desert. While morning safaris focus a larger emphasis on the desert itself than on entertainment, afternoon safaris often leave after the heat of the day has passed.

An overnight stay is strongly advised if you have the time in your plan since you will get to experience the desert in all of its beauty at sunset and sunrise. It also increases your possibility of seeing wildlife since desert animals are more active at night and in the twilight hours.

Language Barrier

Although Arabic is commonly spoken in Abu Dhabi, as was previously noted, those who reside and run a business there can also comprehend English. Since the tourist industry is growing rapidly, language is no longer a barrier for most people.

Accommodation

Arabian Nights Village, where you may stay in a variety of traditionally constructed Emirati villas, is one of our favorite camping destinations. When you get there, you may choose to rent a dune buggy for an extra cost, try sandboarding, take a brief camel ride, have henna painted, or wander the sands.

Abu Dhabi Shopping

Travelers from over the world are making their way to Abu Dhabi to explore the shops and engage in some biggest shopping. The capital city of the UAE is home to luxurious malls, adorable boutiques, and vibrant marketplaces that sell everything from adorable holiday keychains to priceless Persian rugs.

Overview

The truth is that both desert safaris provide similar services, such as camel rides, BBQ dinners, entertainment programs, and sand boarding. There could be a few minor variations, such as price, the removal or addition of some daring activities, menu modifications, etc. The ideal desert safari would be one that meets both your expectations and your areas of interest. Therefore, conduct your homework and make wise decisions. However, it would be more convenient to select a desert safari in the city you are visiting or staying in.