Dum Laga Ke India, a Dumdaar Show on Food and Travel!

We have seen an array of food shows and travel shows, but as debutantes, Biryani by Kilo launched their first Web Series “Dum Laga Ke India” on Disney+ Hotstar. A show that revolves around both food and travel, with everyone's favourite celebrity Chef, Ranveer Brar, at the forefront.

Chef Ranveer Brar visits different cities to discover their uniqueness and to appreciate what makes them special and vibrant. And what better way to do this than by talking to the public figures who best exemplify that city? The biggest stars in India travel with Ranveer Singh Brar to discover the undiscovered tastes, cultures, and subtleties of life in some of the busiest cities in the nation. In an open discussion with chef and host Ranveer Brar, Vaani Kapoor from Mumbai, Armaan Malik from Kolkata, Pranitha Subash from Bengaluru, and PV Sindhu from Hyderabad share with the audience the significance these cities have for them as well as their own life stories. Each episode has captured the heart and soul of the local city, as well as what gets it going in terms of people, food, heritage and culture of the city.

The show has some interesting conversations between the host and the guests, where they share what foods they personally love. This miniseries is educational for both foodies and Ranveer Brar fans, not just in terms of history but also in terms of food.

“Dum Laga Ke India is our honest attempt to entertain and engage the audience, through the prism of food, culture & entertainment. India being the land of diversity, each city has got its own unique flavour and when this uniqueness in food, culture and beliefs come together it gives dum to the soul of that city. And what better brand to own this than Biryani By Kilo which is a pioneer of Dum cooking Handi Biryani in India.” said Mr. Vishal Jindal, Founder & Co-CEO, Biryani By Kilo, in response to the launch. India is a diverse country, and each city has its own distinct flavour. When these differences in cuisine, culture, and beliefs come together, a city's soul is enriched.

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar commented on the occasion, saying, "I am very delighted to be a part of this non-fiction, cutting-edge digital material streaming on Disney+ Hostar. Food-related stories have always sparked my interest and have helped me get to know the local community and people from various cultures. And it is what distinguishes "Dum Laga ke India" from other cuisine and travel programmes and makes it a special series. All three elements—food, travel, and entertainment—are well-balanced. The new online series has not only given me the opportunity to learn more about cuisine but has also resulted in open discussions with other accomplished stars who have shared their wonderful recollections of food, culture, and places. I like working on this show since it forced me to learn about new things.”

Overall, Ranveer Brar's Dum Laga ki India is a delight to watch for every foodie because it will take you to the most popular cities of India for delicious culinary experiences while also bringing you a flavour of their culture.