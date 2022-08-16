Dusala: On Its Way To Top

Every shawl tells a story- the story of those weavers that worked tirelessly for two years to produce an exceptional piece of craftsmanship and their skill that has been preserved over generations.

Dusala(@dusalakashmir) is a home-grown label that brings such fine-spun Pashmina shawls from the land of Kashmir to its cosmopolitan clientele. The brand has several products that weave modern aesthetics into a ceremonial shawl and will fit effortlessly in any modern wardrobe.

About the Founder

Sugandha Kedia, the founder of Dusala, travelled the globe for work. She came across shawls of all shapes and sizes everywhere she went but without a story. With Dusala, she wished to bring that story to the world. Dusala is an Indian brand that focuses on artisans. Customers get to know the weavers through the products they buy. In a way, the delicate Pashmina ties the weavers and the customers together.

Sugandha is settled in Chhattisgarh, but her weaving units are in Badgam, Kashmir. This distance between the two states posed the biggest challenge for Sugandha. Kashmir is the home of Pashmina, but the new generation does not want to learn the traditional craft as they don’t find it lucrative. So, she also struggled to convince the young-generation weavers to join her team. Her husband, ShivaKedia, stood by her through thick and thin and remained her pillar of support.

Journey of the brand

A shawl is elegant; it looks regal and can make any attire graceful. Unfortunately, we often get to see only the elderly appreciating its beauty. Hence, a lot of people associate shawls with the older generation. Dusala wants to change this narrative. They collaborated with the famous designer Amit Agarwal to produce an avant-garde collection using Pashmina. The collection showcases contemporary prints and designs on Pashmina mufflers, capes, and metallic sarees. Apart from Shawls, their website displays many other Pashmina items like ponchos, jackets, kaftans, and stoles, all suited to modern taste.

Celebrities like Samantha Prabu, Arjun Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and many more have adorned their Pashmina, and the brand has become a styling staple for celebrity stylists like Anaita Shroff and Ami Patel. Influencers like MasoomMinawala, House of MISU, Kusha Kapila, and many more have also worn their Pashmina.

Future Plans

In the future, Dusala aims to delve into more opportunities to bring new and innovative Pashmina products. They also want to cater to the younger generation to make them realize that shawls are not just for the elderly. They are unisex and unisize. Shawls are not bound by the barriers of age and gender and are meant for everyone. Dusala looks forward to draping the whole world in their Pashmina.