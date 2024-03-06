East-West Seed India Showcases Innovation at Fresh India Show 2024

East-West Seed is a global leader in the tropical vegetable seeds market with Four and a half decades of experience in breeding, producing, and delivering high-quality vegetable seeds.

East-West Seed India marked its standout participation at the 6th Fresh India Show 2024, a premier international agri-event hosted at Sahyadri Farms, Nashik. The two-day event, supported by industry leaders including APEDA, the National Horticulture Board, and the US Blueberry Council, featured an International Conference, Exhibition, Networking Meet, and Awards.

G C Shiva Kumar, Country General Manager, East-West Seed India, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation and smallholder farmers, stating, "At East-West Seed, innovation is at the core of our mission to improve livelihoods and food security. Our new hybrids are a testament to our dedication to providing high-quality, locally-adapted vegetable seeds. Serving over 1.5 million smallholder farmers in India, we are driven to continue our work, ensuring sustainable agricultural practices and enhanced food nutrition."

At the Fresh India Show 2024, Sanjay Gahilot, Director of Marketing at East-West Seed India, delivered a compelling presentation titled "Unlocking the Agri-potential through Vegetable Seed." He emphasized the economic benefits of vegetable farming for farmers, particularly highlighting how East-West Seed India supports smallholder farmers. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality hybrid seeds that promise significant yield advantages, thereby contributing substantially to the economic well-being of these farmers. This initiative underscores East-West Seed India's commitment to enhancing agricultural productivity and the livelihoods of smallholder farmers across the country.

At the Fresh India Show 2024, East-West Seed India showcased an impressive range of its high-yielding hybrids, such as Golden Cob (Sweetcorn), Nazia (Cucumber), Apsara Yellow (Marigold), Pragati (Bitter Gourd), Prapti and Prabhas (Onion), and Red Royale (Papaya). These products highlight the company's commitment to enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability specifically for smallholder farmers in Maharashtra.

The Fresh India Show 2024 served as a vital platform for discussing trends, challenges, and opportunities in the horticulture sector. It featured notable contributions from key figures such as S Jafar Naqvi from Media Today Group, Vilas Shinde of Sahyadri Farms, Vinita Sudhanshu of APEDA, Pravin Gedam, Commissioner of Agriculture, Maharashtra, Pravin Pardeshi, CEO of MITRA, Maharashtra, and Rajendra Srivastava, a marketing strategy and innovation professor. These individuals provided valuable insights and perspectives on the agricultural sector's growth and innovation.

East-West Seed India was the Winner in Sustainable Supply Chain Leadership and Outstanding Customer-Centric Supply Chain at the 2nd Business World Supply Chain Competitiveness Awards 2023, New Delhi. and also won 'The National Award for Empowering Vegetable Farmers MSME Brand of the Year in the MSME category awarded by the Hon'ble Union Minister of MSME, Shri Narayan Rane, Government of India in 2023. East-West Seed India has received recognition as a Great Place to Work.

About East-West Seed India:

East-West Seed is a global leader in the tropical vegetable seeds market with Four and a half decades of experience in breeding, producing, and delivering high-quality vegetable seeds. Founded by Dr. Simon Groot, winner of the World Food Prize 2019, East-West Seed is ranked #1 in the 2022 Global Access to Seed Index, South and Southeast Asia. which recognizes the commitment and performance in providing the World's smallholder farmers access to quality seeds. In 2020, it ranked #28 in Fortune’s Change the World list of companies that are doing well by doing good.

East-West Seed has its headquarters in Nonthaburi, Thailand. The company employs over 3,500 people and has 17 R&D establishments in 7 countries. With exports to over 60 countries in tropical areas, East-West Seed serves nearly 23 million farmers around the world.

