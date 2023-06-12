"Eazr Secures Seed Funding to Extend Affordable Credit in India's Healthcare and Education Sectors"

Leveraging the power of AI and machine learning, Eazr has developed a unique credit scoring system. This technology streamlines credit assessments, making them quicker and more accurate, while also mitigating the risk of default.

Mumbai-based fintech startup Eazr has secured an undisclosed amount of seed funding from Mohit Chheda, Credent Investments, 8finity Global Ventures, and other prominent investors. Led by CEO Sarabjeet Singh, Eazr's mission is to introduce affordable credit into India's healthcare and education sectors, with the potential to transform the lives of millions.

In the flourishing fintech sector, a conspicuous gap exists between the demand for and availability of accessible credit. Eazr's innovative proposal, encapsulated in the motto "Health Now, Education Now, Pay Later", aims to bridge this gap, offering essential financial solutions for vital services. "Our focus aligns with our vision to empower a healthier, smarter future with financial ease," says CEO Sarabjeet Singh, reaffirming Eazr's commitment to extending affordable credit to an underserved consumer base in India's evolving economic landscape.

Leveraging the power of AI and machine learning, Eazr has developed a unique credit scoring system. This technology streamlines credit assessments, making them quicker and more accurate, while also mitigating the risk of default. This data-centric approach ensures that affordable credit can reach those who need it most in a swift and efficient manner.

The pre-launch phase has been promising for Eazr, with a robust valuation of ₹200 million and a successful seed funding round. These developments highlight the startup's potential to disrupt India's fintech landscape. Echoing this sentiment, investor Mohit Chheda states, "We see in Eazr not just a fintech startup, but a vehicle for social change. It's an exhilarating opportunity to be a part of this impactful journey."

In a developing country like India, access to quality healthcare and education often becomes a luxury that eludes a significant portion of the population. Eazr's credit options could serve as a vital lifeline, making these essential services more accessible. By fostering financial inclusion, Eazr paves the way for a more equitable society, where underprivileged communities are empowered to realize their aspirations.

As Eazr readies for launch, the startup stands as an example of how technology can drive tangible change. By leveraging AI-driven credit solutions, Eazr is poised to become a pivotal player in India's healthcare and education financing sectors.

Eazr's innovative approach to credit provision, coupled with its deep commitment to social impact, marks it as a promising newcomer in India's credit landscape. As Eazr gears up to extend loans for healthcare and education to those who need them most, the startup is garnering widespread attention.