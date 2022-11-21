Ecole Intuit Lab- Nurturing The Future Of Design

École Intuit Lab, a French school of design and creative strategy, offers a unique education that blends the real, commercial world with the beauty of pure art.

With a vision to build a culture and not just an educational institution, Ecole Intuit Lab equips students with the skills and knowledge that they need to succeed in today's competitive marketplace.

Clement Derock & FrEdEric Lalande, the founders of Ecole Intuit Lab, have a vision to give access to international design education standards to any aspirant to a creative career.

The institution has seven global campuses with State-of-the-art equipment, a Contemporary curriculum, Multiple programs, Expert faculty, an International semester exchange, Global internships, and a 98% placement rate.

The Mumbai campus, located in Prabhadevi, is now open for 2023 admissions and is accepting applications for their Design Entrance Test which will be conducted on Dec 9, 2022.

Ecole Intuit Lab is providing four top-notch courses for the upcoming year, where students can enrol themselves and pursue their passion. Let's take a look at the courses they are offering:

1. Undergraduate In Visual Communication And Digital Design: This course's motto is to immerse students in communication and design and learn how to create compelling visual stories.

2. Undergraduate In Digital Product Design: It focuses on discovering how to design and develop innovative digital products that meet user needs and solve real-world problems.

3. Undergraduate In Game Art And Design: Gaming can turn into a passion by building a career in game art and design. It teaches how to create engaging game worlds and characters.

4. Postgraduate In Advertising, Design, And Digital Communication: It aims to take students' advertising careers to the next level and teach advanced strategies for creating successful campaigns.

Understanding the highlights of each individual course will help you choose your passion wisely and decide where you fit the best.

It also offers career prospects in a plethora of industries, such as Art Direction, Advertising, UI/UX Design, Illustration, Product Design, and much more, which will ensure that studying at E cole Intuit Lab will open up innumerable avenues for success for aspiring designers.

Apart from all this, the founders believe that when you enrol at Ecole Intuit Lab, what you're receiving is not just a course. It is an experience. Through Ecole Intuit Lab's dual academic and professional approach, it breeds a generation of designers who are not only innovative and conscientious but also dynamic and resilient. Recently, Avishi Rastogi, a Visual Communication student at Ecole Intuit Lab won the prestigious Golden Pencil at the Young Ones Awards.

If creative pursuits are your true calling, Ecole Intuit Lab would be the perfect institute for hands-on learning where you gain not only knowlege but also valuable, real-world industry experience.