Edjust Rebuilding Trust And Transparency In E-learning

Edjust recently raised their pre-seed investment round and aims to benefit the global audience through their presence.

Amidst the reported chaos and slowdown in the global 350B$ Edtech industry for students, an Indian startup ‘Edjust’ lead by 3 young founders Dushyant, Anmol and Siddhesh, seems like a perfect solution to bring the momentum back to the industry.

Edjust is the world's first user centric Edtech aggregator where users can discover just the right education courses for their young champions. Courses like Coding, Robotics, Web 3, Astronomy, Languages, etc. from among hundreds of course options offered by edtech platforms around the world.

Parents can compare these Edtechs apple to apple on different parameters, read reviews and book free demo classes with multiple Edtechs from a single place before making any decision.

This completely eliminates the hassles at the parents' and the student's end of visiting several edtech websites in their attempt to figure out the best course.

While on one hand, this results in major time saving on the part of the parents, it also helps them identify the right course for their children based on their needs.

With its tagline ‘Don't Adjust Go Edjust’, The founders of Edjust are on a mission to help 100 million parents in the next 3 years, help them make the right decision as E-learning is an inevitable part of Gen Z’s journey of becoming future leaders.

Being asked about rising negative popularity and slowdown of the edtech segment, founders quoted “The slowdown is a temporary correction and is majorly because of inflated prices of courses and the way they are pushed to the users. The inflation in prices is majorly because of the high number of edtechs targeting the same audience. With the lack of other channels to acquire new users the edtechs are bleeding on the cost of acquisition of users. Having said that, Edjust is going to help Edtechs lower their cost of acquisitions by upto 50% which inturn will lower the course prices making it affordable and set the industry in the right orbit towards growth again.”

With the Edtech problems being persistent across the International community as well, the founders eye an aggressive international expansion throughout 2023.

With its ongoing development of blockchain to create and unbiased platform and bring back trust to the industry, Edjust seems to have packed just the right recipe for a much needed growth potential in the global education sector.