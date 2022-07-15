Educator and Entrepreneur Ritesh Airan diligently creating edifying ecosystem

In this ever-growing world, there are a lot of individuals who have been putting constant efforts to give their life an astonishing turn. They wholeheartedly work towards their goals and in the end, their hard work surely gets paid off.

Out of them, there are some who not only work for their personal interest but also work towards the betterment of society and its people. They put their heart and soul into making this world a better place to live in, one such person is Ritesh Airan, the director of ENGIS (Elite New Generation International School).

Educator Ritesh Airan has brought numerous positive changes in the realm. He is a firm believer of Benjamin Franklin's quote, “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.“ Therefore, following that he makes sure that his institution spreads knowledge to as many children as possible. Under Ritesh’s able leadership, Elite New Generation International School has emerged as one of the top CBSE schools. They use world-class teaching methodologies to help students gain knowledge beyond books. Their ulterior motive is to nurture children in a safe environment so that they can adopt skills and follow their passion. They have an advanced infrastructure, which includes AC classrooms and transportation, well-equipped labs, smart classrooms, and even activity areas.

Entrepreneurial skills flow through the veins of Ritesh Airan’s family. Back in the late 60s, his grandfather visited ‘the financial capital’ of the country, Mumbai. Seeing the hustle there made him enticed towards starting his own business. Eventually, in the 70s he started his own pan shop and in no time he got into the business of manufacturing sweet supari along with trading. He named it RCMC Group, and along with this venture, Ritesh’s grandfather with his father and uncle started a few different ventures as well in education and trading. Over time the family’s legacy came into Ritesh Airan’s hand and his young entrepreneurial mind did nothing but bring innovation.

Talking about his journey and inspiration, Ritesh Airan shares, “Being born and brought up in a family that is surrounded by businessmen, I started gaining analytical and strategic knowledge at a young age. I divided my long-term vision into small plans and started taking it one day at a time, thus eventually it all turned in my favour. One of my biggest sources of inspiration other than my family has been the stories of successful entrepreneurs. I learned to work hard but I did remember to give time to other aspects of my life as well. In short, my righteousness, courage, and integrity are always what matters the most to me.”

What makes the RCMC group stand out in all the realms in this cut-throat competitive landscape is their smart approach, trusted employees, clear vision, and keeping up with trends. Ritesh Airan is not only an entrepreneur and an educator but he is also an active member of a plethora of civil society. He takes initiative in a lot of programs that happen with the motive of bringing a change and he is also associated with a lot of NGOs. With that, he also likes to inspire people and motivate them as he trusts that everyone has the potential. In the near future, his goals include making RCMC group and ENGIS reach phenomenal heights so that the young and bright minds of India could contribute to India's growth and development.