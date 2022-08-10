Educator Vishal Joshi decodes the prerequisites of education industry

There has been a constant shift in almost every realm; new advancements and technologies are swiftly making their way into our lives. Just like every sector, the education sector has also witnessed constant changes over all these years.

This is because people have realized the value of quality education all this time and have started to prefer mentors who don't merely teach but also understand the students. In this world where everyone thrives on making a place for themselves in their desired field, a good mentor makes all the difference. Does not matter if someone is sitting for a NEET exam, JEE Mains exam, or a UPSC exam; everyone aspires to join a coaching institution that provides them the highest quality education.

One of the renowned teachers who is trying to get well versed with all the changes and give his students the best quality education is Vishal Joshi . He has been training aspirants with his knowledge in the field of inorganic chemistry. He is also the co-founder and HOD (inorganic chemistry) of a well-known institute in Kota called Nucleus Education. With his positive outlook, clear objectives, and great perception, he has helped a lot of students in turning their dreams into reality. With his excellence in the field of education, he has mentored top AIRs students like 1, 2, 3, 6, 8, 10, 12, 18, 19 & 20. All these years in the industry have helped him gain a better understanding of the industry. Hence below, he has shared his perspective and answered a few questions about his journey and the education realm.

1. What was your motivation behind getting into the education sector?

Earlier, while looking around, I stumbled upon the realization that our education system lacked mentors who teach them beyond bookish knowledge. What they did not realize was that in order to grow, you have to understand things rather than just mugging them up. That is when I decided to get into the education realm. I started my journey by becoming a teacher of Inorganic chemistry at Bansal coaching classes. After that, there was no stopping me; each day I myself learned and got well-equipped with new demands and challenges of the industry. Eventually, I got successful in co-founding Nucleus Education.

2. Over the years, there have been a lot of changes in the education sector. What is your perspective on that?

In recent years, there is no doubt that the education industry has been growing through significant changes. Students have started getting a better understanding of the type of mentors they want. Seeing this, many educational institutes have also incorporated themselves with all these changes. One of the most significant changes that the education industry faced was in the times of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Things took a 360-degree turn; everything went online. Digitalization became everyone's savior, and ultimately the EdTech sector made its place in our lives. EdTech has proved to be a knight in shining armor for a lot of students as they can study from anywhere, at any time.

3. How has online education taken over the traditional mode of learning?

Well, online education did act as a knight in shining armor at the times of unanticipated cruises. Online education has a lot of pros; it provides flexibility to learn at any time and from any place. In addition, it connects different people from across the world and further helps them learn new things and gain a diverse perspective. Also, one of the best things about online education is that it is cost-effective as compared to offline education.

4. What is your success mantra for bringing a change in society?

In my opinion, even before talking about the success mantra, I would like to talk about the firm belief that I have, revolving around literacy. I feel that education is the key to eradicating poverty. If we want the world to grow as a society, then it is essential to teach more and more people. I believe in the saying 'be the change you want to see', which has ultimately become my success mantra. To bring the change, I have been working with full determination, and it has eventually helped me bring change.

5. Any piece of advice that you would like to share with all the aspiring students and budding teachers?

Yes, I do have some experiences that have helped me gain a greater perspective, and I would like to share that. First, to every aspirant, remember that it does not matter where you are studying. If you put in constant efforts and work wholeheartedly toward your goals, then no power can stop you from getting top AIRs. Secondly, to every budding educator, ensure you teach students beyond books. Plus, listen and understand every student because, in the end, all of them have potential; now it is up to you to recognize that.