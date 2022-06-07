Dancing and having the right amount of choreography is such a big deal in marriage these days. Sometimes a perfect bride & groom entry is all that guests and families look forward to. With the changing world after the pandemic, digitalization has become the new normal. Coping with digitalization is not easy though. However, marriages won’t stop and this also means that celebration shall always need to be top-notch. Eight Count Dance Company is making marriages the new festival to look forward to. ECDC is a brand that believes in delivering even in the hard times including the time of digitalization.

ECDC’s founder Monty Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat aka Monty is the man behind this unique concept of making marriages a grand festive day. They have been into setting unique choreographies in marriages including the groom & bride entry, friends' performances, and even the entire dancing to the tunes of the music. They have organized many virtual weddings through digital platforms for clients living in countries including the USA, UK, UAE, Australia, and Greece amongst many others. They have been one of the most approached dance companies in India that deliver online and offline sessions.

They have also been actively involved in organizing dance sessions for all age groups across genres like Bollywood, contemporary, hip-hop, classical, ballet, and Zumba amongst many others. Their staff is highly trained and flexible with digitalization making it appropriate for the clients to learn the moves from across the globe. Their choreographies are all custom prepared to keep in mind the requirement of the marriage and the guest involved in the performances. ECDC also believes to deliver the best-customized solution irrespective of the occasion and platform of connect. They have been dedicated to making the marriages truly made in heaven.