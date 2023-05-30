Electrizap Reviews US/Canada (JUST UPDATED); Electrizap Does It Work? Read this Best Mosquito Zapper Review Now

Does Electrizap Really Work? With over 12,700 reviews world wide and a customer rating of 4.8 out 5.0. This mosquito zapper seems to be gaining attention even ‘Electrizap reviews reddit’ but do this bug zapper work? Or the consumers’ reports are fake? Let’s find out!

Planning to camp out this summer? Then, better have a great plan and include the best mosquito killer in town.

Apparently, the most awaited season for us can be the grandest reunion of mosquitoes too. I mean you can see a swarm of them flying around from afternoon to midnight and expect that to be worst if you are heading somewhere near nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever had to rise from your bed exhausted, with swollen eye lids due to mosquito induced insomnia? If yes, then this review is for you.

What of ever having to slap yourself like someone with severe manic disorder because mosquitoes won’t allow you breathe? This review is for you as well.

Those creatures snatch life out of people gradually. You can understand what I mean, when you think of the numbers that die from malaria and other bug related diseases yearly.

A friend once told me about how her entire family got admitted to the hospital, one after the other due to malaria. That’s how much harm those tiny creatures can do!

They won’t allow you sleep or rest, lounge at your balcony, summer camp, seat out with friends on a beautiful summer evening and worst still, it seems you can’t do anything about it.

You have a mosquito net in your bedroom that is folded up because heat won’t allow you stay in there. You practically can’t manage, because it gets really stuffy in there or nonetheless, it makes you claustrophobic. I get you!

You were afraid to venture into most insect repellents in the market because of the associated risk of toxins and yet mosquitoes have frustrated you into it. Now, you still have the noxious smells of the chemical and other things to deal with.

It’s even more heart wrenching to see your kids suffering these bugs’ bites and you don’t Know how to help. You’re not alone in that frustration.

Finally, there is good news for you and I.

I believe ‘Electrizap’ is what we need!

Electrizap is already gaining popularity in United States, Canada, UK, Australia, worldwide but does it really work? What are the Pros? Cons? Where to buy? This Electrizap Review article will guide you.

By the time you are done with this review article, you should be able to decide on your own whether Electrizap is for you or not.

Alright! Let’s move on!

What is Electrizap? (Electrizap Reviews)

Electrizap is a portable, compact bug zapping device that functions in a very natural way to keep you from mosquito bites.

When you think of the word bug-repellent or mosquito zapper, you think about bug sprays, oils, and other traditional devices. However, those can be pretty hit or miss when it comes to actually getting rid of annoying insects.

In addition to that, a lot of those products like a bug spray have strong odors and contain chemicals that can be harmful for people with respiratory conditions or allergies.

So, the manufacturers of Electrizap sought out to change the status quo and bring a fresh idea to the table that not only gets rid of insects in your vicinity, but also keeps your health in mind.

In comes the Electrizap Light, which is an insect repellent and a lamp in one single product. It uses the light to its advantage and invites bugs to be zapped into oblivion.

Unlike other insect zapping devices though, it runs entirely on batteries and also charges via solar power. This means that not only is it great for indoor usage, but it is also perfect for you to take out on your hiking or camping trip.

How does Electrizap work? (Electrizap Review)

The concept of a bug-zapping gadget isn't new by any stretch of the imagination and you have probably seen many being used commercially.

However, what makes the Electrizap different from all of those other bug-repellents is the fact that it runs on solar power, is portable, can be used as a light, and has embedded sensors that make it incredibly efficient.

The Electrizap comes with a 2000 mAH rechargeable battery that's built into it. It charges via USB-Type C which is the latest standard for charging ports.

The battery is big enough to power it non-stop for almost an entire day. However, the fact that it can be charged via solar power as well makes it an incredibly enticing device.

For instance, even when you don't have a power outlet and you're out there roaming in the wilderness, completely off the grid, you can still charge up the Electrizap Light and enjoy a bug-free environment.

Furthermore, the portability of the Electrizap light also allows it to be extremely versatile. It is small enough to fit in any backpack and you can also move it around the house as you like.

And, the added light that can cover an area of 250 square feet is a bonus that cannot be undermined, especially during camping trips.

Having said that, none of these things is as impressive as the gadget's sensors.

These embedded sensors can detect the movements of mosquitoes and insects around them and then turn on the zap accordingly. The bugs are attracted to the light and on touching the lamp, they are instantaneously killed.

This feature helps with preserving battery life of the mosquito zapper and thus elongating the Electrizap's life.

[MASSIVE DISCOUNT LINK] Click here to Purchase Electrizap Mosquito Zapper Directly from the Official Website

Components of Electrizap Bug Zapper (Electrizap Reviews USA)

LED light.

Killer net.

Built-in lithium-ion battery.

USB charging port.

USB cord.

Flashlight

Lamp switch.

Electrizap Reviews

Main Features/Benefits of Electrizap (Electrizap Review US):

Now that we've found out what the Electrizap actually is and how it works, let's talk about the range of features that it has to offer.

Overall, Electrizap can be classified as a versatile gadget that packs a lot of things in a small package.

The plethora of features that it has to offer can be mind-boggling when you think about the fact that its main purpose is still to only act as a bug repellent.

And, when you add all the other additional features and qualities into the mix, the value proposition just goes up a notch as this mosquito zapper can be a life saver.

The Electrizap bug killer is packed with features and provides many benefits for the User.

Everything ranging from the weatherproof body to the solar cells screams convenience for the user and that's exactly what makes it so great.

So, here are some of the best features that you can expect if you do decide to grab a Electrizap for yourself:

Powerful High Voltage Zap:

When it comes to features, the primary purpose of the Electrizap is to repel and exterminate annoying insects around you.

There are many avenues for doing that like using a spray or oil. However, Electrizap's method of using a powerful 1000V high voltage zap is arguably the most effective one.

If you use a spray or oil, the insects around you can take some time to go down and during most cases, they just get dizzy rather than leaving or dying outright.

With this high voltage zap, bugs are guaranteed to be killed immediately. This gets rid of a lot of tension and annoyance since you don't have to deal with meddling insects at all and can enjoy your time in peace.

The zap has a light that uses the motion sensors to detect insect movement and then brighten up.

Once it is bright enough, insects get attracted to it as they think of it as a source of warmth and safety.

However, the reality is far from that as they are struck with the powerful zap to be taken down in mere seconds.

The entire sensor and light system to attract bugs has a wide range of 250 square feet, meaning that there is no way any insects can invade your personal space while you're rocking the Electrizap.

Solar-Powered Battery:

The Electrizap is a product that's designed to be taken with you on the go. Whether you're switching rooms in the comfort of your home or are going on an adventure into the wilderness, there are bugs everywhere.

And, no one wants pesky insects to invade their personal space and get into their food or worse, bite them.

So, you need something that can go for a long time and not run out of juice, especially when you're going off the grid.

While it does come with a USB Type-C charging port that allows you to charge it with a power bank, mobile charger, or a laptop charger, the Electrizap also offers another way of charging it.

It comes with a solar panel built right into it that allows you to charge it during daytime. This means that even if you're many miles into the wilderness without any access to power, you can still charge your trusty Electrizap insect repellent lamp without any worries.

In addition to that, the charging time is also rapid thanks to the type-C technology.

With the combination of all of these power features, the 2000 mAH battery in the Electrizap is more than big enough to last you for a very long time.

On a single charge, the Electrizap bug zapper can operate for up to 20 hours. With the added benefit of many different charging methods, you can rest easy knowing that even if the Electrizap runs out of battery, you can top it back up in no time.

Natural and Safe to use:

One of the main disadvantages of using a bug-repellent spray or oil is the fact that they aren't the safest products to use.

They come with different artificial chemicals that can be harmful to you as well.

In addition to that, the strong chemical-ridden odor of these products can really do a number on you if you're allergic or have a pre-existing respiratory condition. Even if you don't though, the smells that these products emit are never pleasant.

Electrizap bug killer, on the other hand, doesn't have to use any harmful chemicals as it uses a completely different method for repelling insects.

Since it uses a high voltage zap to get rid of bugs, there is no presence of any liquid chemical in it whatsoever. All it needs is an electric current and it is good to go.

Being chemical free also means that the Electrizap is safe to use around children as well.

As it has a double protective layer around the zap layer, there is no chance of any child getting near it.

Not only that but the added benefit of having a UV-free lighting also increases the safety of using Electrizap around children and pets.

Portable and Weatherproof:

Electrizap is designed to be portable and easy to use for all occasions. This includes outdoor barbecue sessions, camping trips, hiking, or just roaming the wilderness.

A lot of these adventures come with their own set of dangers and harsh conditions though. For instance, there's always a chance of rain, a storm, snow, and much more.

For instance, if you're up in the mountains, you need something that can withstand those sub-zero temperatures.

Likewise, if you're crossing a desert, your gadgets need to be able to work under extreme heat as well.

Therefore, keeping these extreme conditions in view, Electrizap mosquito zapper has been constructed to be fully waterproof and weatherproof.

So, you can trust it to work under the harshest of conditions and help you with getting rid of the bugs around you.

Different Light Modes:

While it is true that the Electrizap is primarily a bug repellent, its approach to killing those insects turns it into a very versatile lamp as well.

Electrizap comes with a full-sized LED light embedded within it that can be adjusted to one's liking. It has four different lighting modes, each with its own brightness.

You can change between 0%, 20%, 50%, and 100% brightness.

So, whether you need a night light to sleep to or want something bright to help you focus with work, Electrizap has got you covered.

And, since the light also has a bug-repellent function in it, you can sleep or continue to be productive without worrying about any insects.

Easy to Clean and Maintain:

With a product like Electrizap that's aimed at killing insects, cleaning can be a bit problematic. For instance, most bug-repellents that use the zap approach can have a buildup of insect remains and such within them.

Thankfully, Electrizap has thought about that as well as the bug-repellent lamp offers what the company calls 'hassle-free cleaning'.

It doesn't need to be maintained very frequently and even when the time does arrive for you to clean it, it's as easy as it gets.

Each Electrizap comes with an included brush that sweeps the debris into the bottom shell. Once it has accumulated there, you can simply empty it out and be good to go!

[MASSIVE DISCOUNT LINK] Click here to Purchase Electrizap Mosquito Zapper Directly from the Official Website

Electrizap Mosquito Zapper Reviews

Pros and Cons of Using Electrizap (Electrizap Review):

We have established that Electrizap is a very versatile product with a wide range of features that provide value under many different conditions.

However, a lot of these things can be either good or bad depending on the circumstances. And, since nothing is perfect, there are bound to be some shortcomings in the Electrizap as well.

So, let's look at what things make the Electrizap a great device to use and on the flipside, what are some of the things that let it down as a device:

Pros of Electrizap (Electrizap reviews USA)

Highly effective in eliminating bugs.

Lasts for long hours.

Helps you take charge of your space.

Can be used anywhere and anytime.

100% natural and safe to use.

Comes with a double protection grid

Hassle-free maintenance after usage

Resistant to liquid penetration.

Serves alternatively as a source of light at night or in dark places.

Uses no chemicals or toxins.

Allows you to enjoy indoor and outdoor moments.

Works effectively in all weather conditions.

Low sound profile while functioning.

Easy to use.

Safeguards your life and that of your loved ones.

Relieves you from stress.

Ensures better sleep.

Strong battery capacity.

Environmentally friendly.

Compact and light in weight.

Budget friendly.

Kills a limitless number of insects.

100% customer guarantee satisfaction.

Fast shipping services.

30-day money back guarantee.

Amazing gift idea.

Cons (Electrizap reviews USA)

Limited in stock.

Cannot be bought in any offline retail store.

Only available on its online website.

Not good for people who just want to repel the bugs and not kill them.

How safe and Effective is Electrizap?

Electrizap mosquito zapper is 100% safe to use around your kids and pets. As it does not use any chemicals to kill the insects, it has no side-effect on humans.

This is much safe for everyone, even for children who touch everything around the house and our pets that live with us.

How much is Electrizap? (Electrizap Pricing Review)

Electrizap can be gotten at a very budget friendly price and that is why people are rushing it. The price of one Electrizap is $39.9.

There are other price packages available as well. Two of this insect repellant device is sold at $75.98, three at $107.98 and four at $135.96.

However, note that these are the discounted prices and might go up anytime soon. Electrizap is trending now in Unites States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and Worldwide.

Where to buy Electrizap (Electrizap Bug Zapper Reviews)

This Electrizap Review will not be complete if we fail to guide you on the safest place to buy this product assuming you’ve made up your mind to buy.

This mosquito repellant can only be gotten online and to avoid falling prey to some fake individuals it is advised you buy this product directly from the manufacturer’s official site.

Buying from this mosquito killer from the official site also gives you the opportunity to gain access to any offer available for this product.

Multiple payment options are available for the Electrizap Mosquito zapper including PayPal, MasterCard, Visa, Amex, etc. and your payment information is always secure with a 256-Bit SSL encryption.

[MASSIVE DISCOUNT LINK] Click here to Purchase Electrizap Mosquito Zapper Directly from the Official Website

Customers’ Reviews on Electrizap (Electrizap reviews USA, Canada)



Electrizap Review; Consumers Reports

A lot of customers have testified to the efficiency of this mosquito zapper in eliminating all insects from their space. Here are some of their testimonies.

“The Electrizap mosquito zapper is an essential item for when me and my dad go fishing together every Sunday. We charge it in the morning and it lasts for the entire day that we are out there on the lake. It’s so light and easy to carry, that we ended up getting two!” – Sasha

“Grilling and barbecues are a staple tradition for me and my family. The flies and itchy ants always invited themselves to the party. The Electrizap has become the most convenient way we could get rid of these bugs from flying around our food and drinks. We can now hang out all day without having to worry about them anymore. It’s been a huge relief.” - Ryan

“Summer days in Florida can be brutal! It’s super-hot, rainy and a field day for mosquitos. Having the Electrizap mosquito zapper has brought so much comfort not only outside, but inside my home as well. It saved my skin from the bites that I was constantly prone to getting.” - Kylie

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS) on Electrizap (Electrizap reviews USA, Canada)

Does Electrizap Really Work? (Electrizap Mosquito Zapper Review)

Yes. This compact device is a dual-function combination bug-zapper and camping lantern. It is portable, lightweight, waterproof, and weather resistant.

Hang it anywhere with the convenient hanging hook built into the base.

The Electrizap Bug Killer is perfect for outdoor patios, backyards, RVs, and camping trips, each bulb clears a 16' x 16' area of annoying and dangerous mosquitos, providing a comfortable bug-free zone for your outdoor safety and enjoyment.

No more stinky, toxic bug sprays or smoky coils to mess with!

Can Electrizap be used during outdoors activities? (Electrizap reviews USA)?

Definitely yes! Electrizap can be used during both indoors and outdoors activities. It is designed to be resistant to water as well as weatherproof to withstand all weather conditions.

So, you have got no worries using this zapper while camping or doing other outdoor adventures.

Is this Electrizap Light portable?

Yes, it is completely rechargeable with an internal 2,000mAH rechargeable built in battery.

Place this mosquito killer wherever you like, hook it up high, and even take it with you on trips. The Electrizap Light is so easy to carry and so compact, that you’ll end up taking it everywhere.

How do you charge the Electrizap Light? (Electrizap Mosquito Zapper Review)

You can charge it easily, whenever you can, with a micro-USB charger provided. One charge is enough to last you through the entire day using the Electri Zap Mosquito Zapper, so you can relax knowing that mosquitos won’t bother you.

What type of cable is needed?

USB Type C (Wall charger and cable Included).

How long does the battery last? (Electrizap reviews Canada)

The Electrizap Mosquito Zapper comes with a strong built-in lithium-ion battery with strong storage capacity. It lasts for at least 20 hours before needing to be charged up again.

How do I clean up the device? (Electrizap reviews USA, Canada)

It’s very easy to clean up this device which is the only maintenance this device needs.

Just open the lower compartment of this device after usage and sweep through the coils using the small brush that comes with this package to remove debris of dead insects and mosquitoes.

Final Verdict (Electrizap Reviews)

Overall, Electrizap is a fascinating little gadget that not only acts as an effective insect repellent, but also manages to be a great versatile lamp.

Its ability to charge via USB-C or solar power cannot be undermined and the size of the battery is more than big enough to last you a while.

This paired with the fact that it is completely portable, hassle-free and doesn't use any chemicals means that buying one is a no-brainer for anyone who is willing to live a bug-, mosquito- free life.

Also Related:

Millions of Americans save heavy on electricity bills by clearing dirty watts using this device. Click here to read more.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this sponsored article are those of the sponsor/author/agency and do not represent the stand and views of Mid-Day Group.Mid-Day Group disclaims any and all liability to any party, company or product for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of this content.