Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Brand Media News > Elevate your style with Pranaasi where tradition meets elegance in exquisite fine jewelry by Prishita Kharbanda

Elevate your style with Pranaasi: where tradition meets elegance in exquisite fine jewelry by Prishita Kharbanda

Updated on: 23 November,2023 05:13 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Read this story on Inquilab.Com

Top

Prishita Kharbanda, the creative force behind Pranaasi, brings a fresh perspective to the world of jewellery design.

Elevate your style with Pranaasi: where tradition meets elegance in exquisite fine jewelry by Prishita Kharbanda

Prishita Kharbanda


Pranaasi, the brainchild of the talented 23-year-old jewellery designer Prishita Kharbanda, unveils a mesmerizing collection that redefines sophistication in the realm of fine jewellery. Pranaasi specializes in Polki, Diamond, and Gemstone creations, showcasing an exquisite array of designs across categories such as Necklaces, Bangles, Earrings, and Rings.


Prishita Kharbanda, the creative force behind Pranaasi, brings a fresh perspective to the world of jewellery design. Her innovative approach blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics, resulting in pieces that are both timeless and on-trend.



The Polki collection, adorned with uncut diamonds, reflects the rich heritage of Indian jewellery artistry. Pranaasi's Diamond range exudes brilliance and luxury, offering a selection of meticulously crafted pieces that capture the essence of glamour. The Gemstone collection, featuring a vibrant array of precious stones, adds a pop of colour to every ensemble.

The commitment that Pranaasi provides in the realm of excellence is evident in every piece, meticulously crafted to perfection with unwavering precision. From intricately designed necklaces that make a statement to delicate yet striking earrings, each creation is a testament to the passion that bespokes her love for jewellery design.

“Pranaasi is an embodiment of my passion for crafting timeless beauty. Each piece is a heartfelt fusion of tradition and innovation, designed to adorn the spirit and celebrate the elegance of every wearer” says Prishita Kharbanda.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK