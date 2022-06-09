Ellora EPC Pvt. Ltd. - We Build the Solution

The infrastructure sector is a crucial driver for the Indian economy which is highly responsible for propelling India’s overall development

The engineering and construction industry has today significantly getting advance, after having experienced multiple headwinds that are expected to persist. With the changing times, the construction industry, like other industries, is adopting digital technology solutions today to boost productivity and remain ahead of the competition.

In the midst of this growing scenario, Ellora EPC Pvt. Ltd. based out of Nashik is a versatile and multi-faceted Civil Construction company which has grown into an EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) turnkey solutions with ISO 9001:2015 certified Indian conglomerate. Established in 1988, Ellora EPC Pvt. Ltd. is the brainchild of Mr. Sanjay Gangadhar Nandan, who is a veteran civil engineer since more than 3 decades.

The company CEO Mayur Sanjay Nandan. pursued his studies in Civil engineering. He is a seasoned professional who understands the requirement of his clients and delivers it with best Quality and timelines. His humility and creative outlook have always made him stand class apart from his competitors making him one of the most sought-after civil engineers in India.He is one of the Top 10 CEO’s in India 2021-2022.

Gradually he expanded his vision and started venture Of Real Estate i.e Ellora Realty (Ellora Neev realty), Ellora Agrotech, For Concrete Product Manufacturing “ELR Industries Pvt. Ltd”. ”Ellora Foundation” for Social cause under the group. Over the years, Ellora Group has built a strong reputation in the construction sector and has successfully implemented several projects across India. Backed by a team of experienced professionals and modern equipment’s, Ellora has contributed to developing the infrastructure of the state and build a stronger community. Their expertise helps business generate values from the challenging circumstances and improve the quality standards in the industry.

Ellora EPC Pvt. Ltd. Awarded as the “Most Trusted Construction company” in 2021, delivering quality projects and established itself as a well-known construction company in the Indian infrastructure industry.As one of the pioneers in the construction industry, Ellora operates by undertaking construction of Industrial (Manufacturing Plant’s, Warehouse, Cold storage etc), Commercial (IT Park, Hotels, Hospitals), Infrastructure (Concrete& Bitumen Road, Water supply scheme) and Interior projects. Their prestigious client list includes several national and multi-national organisations as well as Government and non-government trusts such as ABB, JSW, Glenmark, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance, D-mart, MIT (Avantika University), DIAGEO etc.

Ellora brings in technology and quality for its clients and reiterates its belief of delivering the best in services. An excellent track record for successful completion of projects within schedules, lends credibility to the organisations repute. Their strength lies in its varied experience, rich knowledge of Project Execution, high standards of Environment, Health, quality and safety, its ability to manage operations in various industries and economies.

The company today envisions to build standards of innovation, advanced technology and team empowerment to create value for global benchmarks.

