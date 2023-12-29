Embarking on a Literary Odyssey: Essential Reads for 2024

"Unherd" by Kartikeya Ladha is a captivating exploration into the labyrinth of self-discovery, spirituality, and the profound inquiries that echo within the human soul.

As we usher in the new year, let us delve into the realms of thought-provoking narratives that transcend conventional storytelling. These must-read books offer a diverse range of experiences, taking readers on transformative journeys of self-discovery, spirituality, and societal reflection.

From Kartikeya Ladha's exploration of spiritual odysseys in "Dream Beyond Shadows" and "Unherd" to Rheea Mukherjee's nuanced narrative in "The Girl Who Kept Falling in Love," each page invites readers to question, reflect, and ultimately, dream beyond the ordinary.



As we step into 2024, these literary gems stand as beacons, guiding us towards a year of enriched perspectives and profound possibilities.

"Dream Beyond Shadows" (2018) by Kartikeya Ladha



"Dream Beyond Shadows" (2018) by Kartikeya Ladha is a captivating and transformative journey that seamlessly blends autobiography, travelogue, philosophy, and poetry. Ladha's decision to leave behind the comforts of his successful life in New York City to embark on a soul-searching expedition in Peru serves as the focal point of this enriching narrative.

The author, armed with an MBA and a successful career in a solar energy startup, courageously heeds the call of his inner voice, leading him to explore the mystical landscapes of Peru.

The narrative not only recounts Ladha's personal journey but also serves as a universal exploration of self-discovery, trust in intuition, and the courage to embrace one's true path. The author's encounters with Peruvian villagers, the ancient Inca Citadel of Machu Picchu, and the Andes Mountains contribute to a tapestry of cultural richness and spiritual awakening.

Ladha's writing style is both beautiful and lucid, effortlessly guiding the reader through the vivid landscapes and inner reflections. "Dream Beyond Shadows" is a thought-provoking and inspirational read that is recommended for those seeking inspiration and a fresh perspective on life's profound possibilities.

"UNHERD" (2022) by Kartikeya Ladha



"Unherd" by Kartikeya Ladha is a captivating exploration into the labyrinth of self-discovery, spirituality, and the profound inquiries that echo within the human soul. Ladha masterfully constructs a tapestry interwoven with elements of romance, philosophy, mystery, and adventure, guiding readers on a transformative journey from the vibrant streets of New York to the spiritual landscapes of India.

The narrative orbits around James Walsh, a thriving lawyer in New York, whose life takes an unforeseen detour with the chance encounter of Jessica. This incidental meeting becomes the catalyst propelling James on a quest for purpose and meaning, challenging the prevalent consumerism and herd mentality of the world.

Kartikeya Ladha's writing style is both captivating and evocative, skillfully blending introspection with plot progression. The contrasting realities of New York and India are vividly depicted, immersing readers in diverse landscapes that mirror James's inner journey.

About the Author:

Kartikeya Ladha, a youth icon and author inspiring a generation to break free from societal norms through transformative journeys of self-discovery. He is celebrating the sixth anniversary of his first book “Dream Beyond Shadows” and the first anniversary of his latest book “UNHERD” this month.

Kartikeya addresses life's fundamental questions authentically and wildly, setting him apart from current authors. He envisions a world celebrating balanced living and encourages readers to embrace their true selves.

"The Girl Who Kept Falling in Love" (2023) by Rheea Mukherjee



Rheea's novel invites readers into the life of Kaya, a 40-year-old first-generation Indian American, as she grapples with love and identity in contemporary urban India. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of global aspirations, institutionalized hate, and the pursuit of love and acceptance, challenging mainstream narratives on themes like reverse immigration, cultural identity complexities, queerness in urban India, caste and class dynamics, and Hindu-Muslim relationships in a Hindutva nation.

Rooted in the author's observations of the 2019/2020 protests against CAA, the novel envisions a plausible future for a nation navigating its identity. Inspired by the American immigrant experience and the trend of Indian Americans returning to India, Rheea presents a thought-provoking narrative that questions societal norms and highlights the limitations of those striving for societal improvement.

At 40, Kaya seeks purpose beyond the string of lost loves that defines her past. Immersing herself in activism against growing fascist and Islamophobic forces in India, she confronts the inherent savior complex within middle-class social activism. As a high-caste Hindu with a US passport, Kaya grapples with the addictive allure of danger and instability, realizing that her sense of righteousness may be self-validating.

"The Girl Who Kept Falling in Love'' is a nuanced exploration of love and identity, skillfully intertwining personal and societal struggles. Rheea's novel promises a rich narrative that challenges preconceptions and prompts reflection on the intricate tapestry of contemporary Indian society.



About the Author:

Rheea Mukherjee is celebrated for her debut novel, "The Body Myth," which was shortlisted for the TATA Literature Live First Book Award in 2019. She has been featured in prominent publications such as the Los Angeles Times, Buzzfeed, and Electric Literature. Beyond her literary achievements, Rheea co-founded the Bangalore Writers Workshop in 2012 and Write Leela Write, a Design and Content Laboratory in Bangalore. With a background in Social Work and an MFA in creative writing, she brings a unique perspective to her writing, drawing from her experiences as a counselor, advocate, and her life split between the U.S. and India.