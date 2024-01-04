Embracing Self-Leadership to achieve profitable career growth

Successfully navigating the Dark Hole becomes imperative for those aiming to consistently achieve profitable career growth.

Asish Datta, an author and IATD certified self-leadership architect with a diverse industry experience of more than three decades

Embarking on a journey of professional advancement, the significance of career growth is indisputable. However, the focus must extend beyond mere progression and delve into the realms of 'Profitable Career Growth,' a concept explained through the lens of top line and bottom line expansion. The bottom line, indicating net results, should not only be positive but consistently ascending.

Profitable career growth encompasses three vital dimensions. Firstly, it involves a continuous increase in financial prosperity, marked by inflows surpassing outflows, judicious investments securing future needs, and the creation of a risk mitigation reserve for unforeseen circumstances. Secondly, professional evolution is integral, encompassing higher roles, challenging responsibilities, advancements in designation, and upward movement within the organizational hierarchy. Thirdly, and perhaps most crucially, it includes personal contentment, where both the individual and their immediate family find joy in daily work routines, strike a harmonious balance between professional and family time, and exhibit passion stemming from mental happiness.

To achieve profitable career growth, one must navigate the inevitable challenges presented by life's three constant companions: Uncertainty, Challenges, and Conflicts. Operating in a complex and ever-changing world, the ability to adapt to disruptions, or what can be termed the 'Dark Hole,' is a prerequisite for success. Unforeseen issues, disruptions to schedules, and the swift obsolescence of previously effective strategies characterize this challenging terrain.

As quantified in the State of the Workplace 2022 report by Gallup, detachment at work is rampant, with 60% feeling detached and 19% experiencing misery. This detachment exacts a toll on organizations, contributing to a 23% reduction in profits and a staggering $7.8 trillion loss in global productivity, equivalent to 11% of the global GDP.

Successfully navigating the Dark Hole becomes imperative for those aiming to consistently achieve profitable career growth. In essence, this requires adopting the role of a problem solver not only for oneself but also for families, team members, and organizations at large. Overcoming fears takes a backseat to navigating the Dark Hole as a marker of success for working professionals, charting a course toward profitable career growth.

Moreover, adopting the 'I am the problem. I am the solution' mindset becomes pivotal. Recognizing the imperfect nature of the world, individuals are urged to embrace Self-Leadership – taking responsibility for finding solutions and carving a path toward profitable career growth. The essence of success lies in Self-Leadership, a foundational element not only for individual success but also for effective leadership and team management. By embodying Problem-Solving and Self-Leadership, one paves the way for a journey towards profitable career growth, setting an example for others to follow.

Asish Datta is an author and Self-Leadership Architect with certifications in Professional Coaching (from CTA, Dubai) and Training (from IATD, Chennai). He has diverse industry experience of more than three decades, helping individuals and businesses attain maximum effectiveness. He has just authored two books, “Navigating the dark hole”, and “Sandwiched” that captures the essence of his leadership journey.

